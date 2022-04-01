ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

What is the future of news media in N.C.?

By Capital Tonight Staff
spectrumlocalnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe media landscape in North Carolina is ever-changing. Now, our state's...

spectrumlocalnews.com

FOX8 News

A wayward bluebird is causing a stir on the North Carolina coast

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Bird watchers on the North Carolina coast have gotten a special treat recently. “Rocky,” as he’s been dubbed, has been capturing folks’ attention, but not just because he’s Carolina blue! Rocky is a mountain bluebird, normally only found in the higher elevations of the Western United States. While they aren’t […]
ANIMALS
WCNC

Cooper: North Carolina is 'center of college basketball universe'

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina takes its college basketball seriously. So seriously, in fact, that Gov. Roy Cooper issued a proclamation Thursday declaring the state is the "center of the college basketball universe." Duke and North Carolina, arguably the two biggest rivals in all of sports, will meet in...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Register Citizen

‘Between the Lines’ holds virtual discussion on future of news media

The Bridgeport-based, nationally syndicated “Between the Lines” public affairs program, celebrating its 30th anniversary on WPKN radio, will hold an online panel discussion Thursday focusing on the future of the news media. The virtual event, available through Eventbrite, is called “The Crisis in U.S. Journalism and the Future...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
State
North Carolina State
WRAL News

Another world: 'Hidden' NASCAR track near downtown Raleigh celebrates 60 years

Raleigh, N.C. — There was a time in the 1950s when the Triangle had potential to become central in NASCAR history. The king of NASCAR himself, Bill France, Sr. of Daytona Beach fame, established multiple tracks around the area, including the Raleigh Speedway and Occoneechee Speedway – both of which have been long-abandoned and overtaken by nature. North Wilkesboro Speedway, another of NASCAR's original tracks, has also been left long-vacant.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

“No Limit” gym in Wilmington fighting to keep youth off the streets

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – No Limit gym in Wilmington is training champion fighters. Professionally, there are a handful – most notably 18-3 Lamar Russ, Andreas Bostic, Marquis Campbell and Lamont Hooper. They also have ten-year-old Cain “Bam Bam” Bass, who just won a tournament in South Carolina, and 18-year-old Darius Hawes who placed 2nd in his first tournament.
WILMINGTON, NC
FireRescue1

On-duty N.C. firefighter shot

The Winston-Salem firefighter and a civilian were shot while eating lunch at local restaurant By FireRescue1 staff. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An on-duty firefighter and a civilian were shot Friday afternoon while having lunch at a restaurant in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported FirefighterCloseCalls.com. Both victims were transported to an area hospital....
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
#News Media#Public Radio#The Assembly#Wunc
Collin Cunningham

Thursday in Charlotte: I-85 crashes this week, Myers Park HS forfeits football season and more

(Yassine Khalfalli/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It is Thursday, March 31, and for the last day of Music Month we'll be previewing J. Cole's Dreamville Festival, which comes to Raleigh courtesy of the Fayetteville-raised rapper this weekend. Before that, we recount a series of crashes that caused fatal injuries and backups on Interstate 85 near the Queen City this week.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

North Carolina and Charlotte chase esports growth

Electronic sports is a growing field in North Carolina. Esports involve video game players who compete with one another often for cash prizes. WFAE’s Marshall Terry and Woody Cain looked into what’s happening with esports in Charlotte and around the state. Marshall Terry: The group Newzoo tracks the...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

