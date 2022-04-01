What is the future of news media in N.C.?

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WGHP) — Bird watchers on the North Carolina coast have gotten a special treat recently. “Rocky,” as he’s been dubbed, has been capturing folks’ attention, but not just because he’s Carolina blue! Rocky is a mountain bluebird, normally only found in the higher elevations of the Western United States. While they aren’t […]
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina takes its college basketball seriously. So seriously, in fact, that Gov. Roy Cooper issued a proclamation Thursday declaring the state is the "center of the college basketball universe." Duke and North Carolina, arguably the two biggest rivals in all of sports, will meet in...
The Bridgeport-based, nationally syndicated “Between the Lines” public affairs program, celebrating its 30th anniversary on WPKN radio, will hold an online panel discussion Thursday focusing on the future of the news media. The virtual event, available through Eventbrite, is called “The Crisis in U.S. Journalism and the Future...
Chapel Hill, N.C. — The Town of Chapel Hill is preparing for a historic matchup between UNC and Duke in the NCAA Men's Basketball Final Four. For the first time ever, the Tar Heels will face the Blue Devils in the Final Four on Saturday night. For decades, big...
Raleigh, N.C. — There was a time in the 1950s when the Triangle had potential to become central in NASCAR history. The king of NASCAR himself, Bill France, Sr. of Daytona Beach fame, established multiple tracks around the area, including the Raleigh Speedway and Occoneechee Speedway – both of which have been long-abandoned and overtaken by nature. North Wilkesboro Speedway, another of NASCAR's original tracks, has also been left long-vacant.
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WWAY) – No Limit gym in Wilmington is training champion fighters. Professionally, there are a handful – most notably 18-3 Lamar Russ, Andreas Bostic, Marquis Campbell and Lamont Hooper. They also have ten-year-old Cain “Bam Bam” Bass, who just won a tournament in South Carolina, and 18-year-old Darius Hawes who placed 2nd in his first tournament.
The Winston-Salem firefighter and a civilian were shot while eating lunch at local restaurant By FireRescue1 staff. WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An on-duty firefighter and a civilian were shot Friday afternoon while having lunch at a restaurant in Winston-Salem, N.C., reported FirefighterCloseCalls.com. Both victims were transported to an area hospital....
The idea of compulsory school attendance for children is not a new or radical one in modern society. The World Bank reports that, of the globe’s nearly 200 recognized nations, only a tiny handful fail to mandate school attendance. At 12 years, the U.S. slightly exceeds the global average...
(Yassine Khalfalli/Unsplash) (CHARLOTTE, N.C.) Good morning, Charlotteans! It is Thursday, March 31, and for the last day of Music Month we'll be previewing J. Cole's Dreamville Festival, which comes to Raleigh courtesy of the Fayetteville-raised rapper this weekend. Before that, we recount a series of crashes that caused fatal injuries and backups on Interstate 85 near the Queen City this week.
Electronic sports is a growing field in North Carolina. Esports involve video game players who compete with one another often for cash prizes. WFAE’s Marshall Terry and Woody Cain looked into what’s happening with esports in Charlotte and around the state. Marshall Terry: The group Newzoo tracks the...
Comments / 0