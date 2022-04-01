ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

Dress for Success donation drive begins

westernmassnews.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGetting Answers: Bradley Road and Cherokee Drive crossing guard. Inspections held at Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield. Inspections took place inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in...

www.westernmassnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
UPMATTERS

The Red Cross plans spring blood donation drives

MICHIGAN (WJMN) – The American Red Cross is planning to hold multiple blood donation drives in the U.P. and northern Wisconsin in the coming weeks. While the Red Cross says it is grateful to the hundreds of thousands of people who have donated thus far in 2022, donated blood has a limited shelf life and must be constantly replenished to maintain a readily available blood supply.
CHARITIES
KHQ Right Now

Bethlehem Slavic Church organizes donation drive

Dmitry Grishko says even if the war ends before the care packages arrive, cities and villages have seen horrific damages, and many homes are decimated. The items provided will be much needed, whether the conflict has cooled or not.
CHARITIES
Fox11online.com

Donations to Help for the Homeless drive increase

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Donations to the Help for the Homeless hygiene drive in Brown County were up from previous years. Organizers say 87,371 items were collected, valued at $132,231. That's a record for Green Bay, beating the 2021 value by nearly $40,000. Totals from the other 18 communities where...
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
Springfield, MA
Society
City
Springfield, MA
State
Connecticut State
Local
Massachusetts Society
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
Field & Stream

Video: Domestic Pigs Named “Hammy” and “Mary” Fight Off Bear Attack in Connecticut

A black bear in New Milford, Connecticut, clambered into a pigpen, hoping to secure an easy meal of bacon, but found some angry—and aggressive—hogs instead. The pigs’ owners Kevin David and Rebecca Shaw captured the unexpected incident on a Ring.com security camera. The wild footage shows the bear going after one of the Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs named Mary. But the pig charges the bruin and pushes it around the pen like a boxer dominating an opponent in the ring. When she relents, Hammy, the other pig, bluff charges the bear several times. By then, the black bear has realized it’s dealing with some seriously hardy pigs and retreats back over the pen’s fence.
NEW MILFORD, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conn#Bus Routes#Crossing Guard#Pilot#Roderick#Charity#Success#Guard Inspections#Pvta
WILX-TV

Virtual donation drive aims to help refugees in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - At least 300 refugees from Afghanistan will be resettling in Mid-Michigan in 2022. Many of them have very little possessions of their own and some only have a single change of clothing. To help, the Refugee Development Center in Lansing is working with the nonprofit Roonga...
LANSING, MI
WLUC

Pie throw donation drive at Barrel and Beam

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Some familiar faces got involved in a donation drive in Marquette Township on Saturday. Hosted at Barrel and Beam, people could throw pies at local celebrities. Pies were five-dollars a throw. Tv6′s Elizabeth Peterson, Alyssa Jawor and Tia Trudgeon were on the receiving end of some pies. Tap Room Event Manager Alexandria Palzewicz was happy to see people come out and participate.
MARQUETTE, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
NECN

Donation Drive Held in Framingham, Mass., for Orphanage in Ukraine

The community came together for a food and clothes donation drive in Framingham, Massachusetts, in an effort to help children at an orphanage in Ukraine. Volunteers helped sort and pack donations Saturday for the orphanage that is serving as a transit point for children being evacuated from Ukraine who have been separated from their parents.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
WJHL

Kingsport Prom Dress Drive to be held Friday and Saturday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – All high school or middle school students in the Tri-Cities are invited to come check out dresses at the third annual Prom Dress Drive in Kingsport. While it’s the third year of the event, this year will be bigger than ever since many proms were affected by COVID-19 over the past […]
KINGSPORT, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy