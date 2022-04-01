ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Legend Biotech Announces Appointment of Global Head of Research and Early Development

biospace.com
 3 days ago

SOMERSET, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Legend Biotech Corporation (NASDAQ: LEGN) (Legend Biotech), a global biotechnology company developing, manufacturing and commercializing novel therapies to treat life-threatening diseases, today announced the appointment of Guowei Fang, Ph.D., as Senior Vice President, Global Head of Research and Early Development. Dr. Guowei Fang is an accomplished...

www.biospace.com

biospace.com

Guided Therapeutics Announces Testing Completion of First 150 Patients in Chinese Clinical Study and Receives Milestone Payment of $177,740

PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Guided Therapeutics, Inc., (OTCQB: GTHP), the maker of the LuViva Advanced Cervical Scan, announced today that testing of 150 patients has been completed in the ongoing clinical trial for Chinese National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) approval. The trial is underway at four sites in China. The trial is expected to be completed in the second quarter of this year and submitted for approval shortly thereafter.
biospace.com

Role of Biomarker in Cancer Antibodies Immunotherapy Development

Global Breast Cancer Antibodies Biomarkers & Clinical Trials Insight 2028 Report `Highlights:. Global Breast Cancer Antibodies Market Opportunity: > USD 15 Billion. Breast Cancer Antibodies Clinical Trials Insight: > 150 Drugs In Trials. Breast Cancer Biomarkers Sourced During Clinical Trials. Breast Cancer Biomarkers Insight By Antibodies Classification. Insight On Biomarkers...
Seeking Alpha

Evaxion Biotech appoints Karmark as CFO, Nissen as COO

Evaxion Biotech (NASDAQ:EVAX) has strengthened its management team with Bo Karmark as its CFO and Jesper Nyegaard Nissen as its COO. Bo Karmark, most recently served as CFO for Aquaporin A/S, a water technology company. Jesper Nyegaard Nissen, most recently worked on program management team for large-scale capital projects for...
biospace.com

Akston Biosciences Receives Regulatory Approval for Phase II Clinical Trial for Shelf-Stable COVID-19 Vaccine Booster

600 volunteers will participate in an AKS-452 booster study in the Netherlands to investigate boosting the immune response of those previously vaccinated with EMA-registered vaccines. Vaccine is shelf stable for at least six months at room temperature: 25° Celsius (77° Fahrenheit) and maintains potency for one month at 37° Celsius...
Cancer Health

Diet Affects Cancer Growth and Treatment

Recent research suggests that diets that mimic fasting—severe calorie restriction for most of the day or for several days per week—deprive cancer of fuel needed for rapid growth. Matthew Vander Heiden, MD, PhD, of the Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research at MIT, and colleagues found that calorie restriction lowered glucose and lipid levels and slowed tumor growth in mice with pancreatic tumors. Another study found that severely restricting calories for five days a week led to an increase in cancer-killing CD8 T cells and a decrease in immune-suppressing cells in patients undergoing cancer treatment. For appropriate patients, calorie restriction is “a safe, inexpensive and potentially effective approach” that could easily be combined with standard cancer treatment, says Claudio Vernieri, MD, PhD, of the IRCCS National Tumor Institute in Italy.
technologynetworks.com

Elevated Inflammation Persists in Immune Cells Months After Mild COVID-19

There is a lack of understanding as to why some people suffer from long-lasting symptoms after COVID-19 infection. A new study from Karolinska Institutet in Sweden, the Helmholtz Center Munich (HMGU) and the Technical University of Munich (TUM), both in Germany, now demonstrates that a certain type of immune cell called macrophages show altered inflammatory and metabolic expression several months after mild COVID-19. The findings are published in the journal Mucosal Immunology.
MedicalXpress

Metabolomic study links inhaled cortical steroid treatment for asthma to adrenal suppression

Inhaled cortical steroids (ICS) can help patients manage asthma symptoms, and recent updates to asthma treatment guidelines have expanded recommended, low-dose treatment. But concerns persist that ICS may reduce production of the steroid hormone cortisol in the body leading to adrenal suppression. While initial adrenal suppression symptoms are subtle, continued progression can lead to fatigue, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and psychiatric symptoms.
MedicalXpress

Complex relationships between bacteria and markers of lower airway infection and inflammation in cystic fibrosis

The lower airways of patients with cystic fibrosis (CF) have unique biochemical features that correlate with the complex communities of lung bacteria typical of this disease, according to a multicenter study led by researchers from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago. These findings offer insights into the underlying biological mechanisms driving infection and inflammation in the CF lungs, and may help develop novel targeted therapies and more precise diagnostics to improve the care of children with CF. Results were published in the journal Frontiers of Cellular and Infection Microbiology.
Medical News Today

COVID-19: Brain areas linked to smell may shrink after infection in some

A new study reports that individuals with a mild to moderate SARS-CoV-2 infection showed greater abnormalities in the brain regions relating to smell at an average of 4.5 months after a COVID-19 diagnosis than those who did not contract the virus. To the authors’ knowledge, this is the first study...
Ars Technica

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines aren’t the same; study finds antibody differences

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have proven highly effective at priming our immune systems to fight the pandemic coronavirus—preventing substantial amounts of infection, severe disease, and death throughout several waves of variants. But despite their similar design and efficacy, the two vaccines are not exactly the same—and our immune systems don't respond to them in the same way.
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
Nature.com

Multiomics to elucidate inflammatory bowel disease risk factors and pathways

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is an immune-mediated disease of the intestinal tract, with complex pathophysiology involving genetic, environmental, microbiome, immunological and potentially other factors. Epidemiological data have provided important insights into risk factors associated with IBD, but are limited by confounding, biases and data quality, especially when pertaining to risk factors in early life. Multiomics platforms provide granular high-throughput data on numerous variables simultaneously and can be leveraged to characterize molecular pathways and risk factors for chronic diseases, such as IBD. Herein, we describe omics platforms that can advance our understanding of IBD risk factors and pathways, and available omics data on IBD and other relevant diseases. We highlight knowledge gaps and emphasize the importance of birth, at-risk and pre-diagnostic cohorts, and neonatal blood spots in omics analyses in IBD. Finally, we discuss network analysis, a powerful bioinformatics tool to assemble high-throughput data and derive clinical relevance.
Medical News Today

Is Parkinson's an autoimmune disease? Study explores role of T cells

Researchers have found a distinct genetic signature in the immune cells of people with Parkinson’s disease. The genes in question are associated with oxidative stress, inflammation, and other immune-related changes. The discovery could lead to new treatments and ways to diagnose Parkinson’s at an early stage before motor symptoms...
MedicalXpress

Study on tumor/immune cell interaction could impact cancer immunotherapies

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) scientists exploring the interaction between cancer cells and the extracellular matrix (ECM)—the "scaffolding" of organs—found that proteins in the ECM can dramatically impact the immune system's ability to kill tumors. Researchers said the findings, published online in the journal Biomaterials, could represent a novel approach to studying immunosuppression found in many breast cancers and open new pathways of activating the immune system to target cancer.
biospace.com

COVID-19 Update: New Study Says Second Booster Key for Older Adults

A new study shows that a second COVID booster is highly effective in preventing death in older adults. In the study, mortality due to COVID-19 was reduced by 78% in adults 60 and over. For details about that and more COVID-19 news, continue reading. Study Shows Second Booster is Highly...
MedicalXpress

Researchers develop novel method to identify and treat aggressive early-stage lung cancers

Mount Sinai researchers have developed a novel method to identify aggressive early-stage lung cancers and target drugs known as aurora kinase inhibitors to tumors that are especially likely to respond to them. The findings, published in Nature Communications on March 24, could lead to great advances in treatment for lung adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer.
