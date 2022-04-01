ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

ImmunityBio Provides Updated Status of Biologics License Application (BLA) for VesAnktiva Plus BCG for Patients with BCG-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer Carcinoma in Situ

biospace.com
 3 days ago

CULVER CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, today announced that it has achieved a major milestone with over 80 subjects in the QUILT-3.032 study completing at least 12 months of follow-up as of January 14, 2022. All data for QUILT-3.032, which is studying VesAnktiva™ plus BCG...

www.biospace.com

Upworthy

A new form of cancer therapy could totally wipe out advanced ovarian & colorectal tumors in 6 days

Bioengineering researchers have developed a new cancer therapy that can completely destroy advanced ovarian and bowel tumors in just six days. Clinical trials are scheduled to begin in the next few months, but results documented on mice were described as "very exciting." The research study, co-authored by Omid Veiseh, Amanda Nash, and colleagues from Rice, the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the University of Virginia, and others, were published online on Science Advances earlier this month. Avenge Bio, a startup based in Massachusetts and co-founded by Veiseh, has licensed the new technology, the Rice University Office of Public Relations reports.
CANCER
Reuters

Pfizer's inflammatory bowel disease drug succeeds in late-stage study

March 23 (Reuters) - Pfizer Inc said on Wednesday its experimental treatment for moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis met the main goal of a late-stage study. Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, inflammatory bowel disease affecting the colon and causing recurrent flares of abdominal pain and bloody diarrhea. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
HEALTH
biospace.com

Vertex "Working with Urgency" to Advance Non-Opioid Pain Therapy

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has announced statistically significant and clinically meaningful results from two Phase II studies of its therapeutic VX-548, which is intended for the treatment of acute pain. The Phase II trials focused on patient populations with acute pain following abdominoplasty surgery or bunionectomy surgery. Patients were treated with an...
BOSTON, MA
Reuters

U.S. FDA approves new Bristol Myers cancer immunotherapy

March 18 (Reuters) - Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY.N) said on Friday that U.S. regulators approved the first drug in a new class of cancer immunotherapies as an initial treatment for advanced melanoma, the deadliest form of skin cancer. The company said it expects the treatment to eventually garner annual...
CANCER
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Metabolomic study links inhaled cortical steroid treatment for asthma to adrenal suppression

Inhaled cortical steroids (ICS) can help patients manage asthma symptoms, and recent updates to asthma treatment guidelines have expanded recommended, low-dose treatment. But concerns persist that ICS may reduce production of the steroid hormone cortisol in the body leading to adrenal suppression. While initial adrenal suppression symptoms are subtle, continued progression can lead to fatigue, headache, abdominal pain, vomiting and psychiatric symptoms.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Novel therapy could help people with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and cancer-related lung disease

A multicenter research team co-led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed the first drug to treat the uncontrolled secretion of mucins in the airways, which causes potentially life-threatening symptoms in millions of Americans with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), as well as lung disease resulting from cancer and cancer treatment. The study was published today in Nature.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Potential therapy may boost chemoimmunotherapy response in bladder cancer

Adding an anti-inflammatory medication to immunotherapy and standard chemotherapy drugs may provide long-term suppression of aggressive bladder tumor growth, according to a proof-of-concept study led by Cedars-Sinai Cancerinvestigators. The findings, made in laboratory mice, were published TK in the peer-reviewed journal Nature Communications. The researchers' previous work, led by Cedars-Sinai...
CANCER
Ars Technica

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines aren’t the same; study finds antibody differences

The mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna have proven highly effective at priming our immune systems to fight the pandemic coronavirus—preventing substantial amounts of infection, severe disease, and death throughout several waves of variants. But despite their similar design and efficacy, the two vaccines are not exactly the same—and our immune systems don't respond to them in the same way.
INDUSTRY
MedicalXpress

New tests and treatments for pulmonary fibrosis, acute respiratory disease syndrome have been developed in mice

Scientists at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign and Mie University in Japan have developed monoclonal antibodies that prevent lung cell death in mouse models for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and acute respiratory disease syndrome (ARDS). The advance, along with new, non-invasive diagnostic tools presented in the same study, could be a critical step in treating the deadly diseases, for which few effective therapies currently exist.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Novel cancer treatment eradicates tumors in mice in 6 days

Recently, researchers at Rice University in Houston investigated a novel way of administering anticancer medications using mice models. Their results show that this new experimental treatment eradicates ovarian and colorectal cancers in mice. The authors of the study hope to replicate their findings in humans later this year. new cases...
HOUSTON, TX
MedicalXpress

Outcomes better with open hysterectomy for early cervical cancer

Open surgery for radical hysterectomy offers early-stage cervical cancer patients a lower recurrence rate and a higher disease-free survival rate at 4.5 years than a minimally invasive surgical approach, according to the final results of the Laparoscopic Approach to Cervical Cancer (LACC) study presented at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology's Annual Meeting on Women's Cancer, held from March 18 to 21 in Phoenix.
HOUSTON, TX
MedicalXpress

COVID antiviral drug molnupiravir eliminates actively infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus by day 3 of therapy

New data to be presented at this year's European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID 2022, Lisbon, 23-26 April) shows that participants taking the new anti-COVID drug molnupiravir eliminate actively infectious SARS-CoV-2 virus by day three of starting therapy, while many participants who received placebo took up to five days and in some cases longer to achieve this. The study is by Dr. Julie Strizki and colleagues of the pharmaceutical company MSD, a trade name of Merck & Co., Inc, Kenilworth, NJ, U.S., who manufacture molnupiravir (brand name Lagevrio).
SCIENCE
biospace.com

Jazz Doses First Patient in Broad Trial for Promising Cancer Drug

Jazz Pharmaceuticals announced that the first patient in its EMERGE-201 Phase II clinical trial has been dosed. The trial is evaluating the therapeutic zepzelca (lurbinectedin) as a monotherapy in patients with urothelial carcinoma, large cell neuroendocrine carcinoma of the lung and homologous recombination deficient (HRD) tumors. In June 2020, the...
CANCER
scitechdaily.com

New Study Finds Pfizer and Moderna mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines Safe for High-Risk Patients

First comprehensive trial in patients with impaired immunity shows that mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines are well tolerated. Spare a thought for patients with impaired immunity during the Covid-19 pandemic. Their condition puts them at high risk of severe complications from Covid-19, but also creates uncertainty about the safety and effectiveness of the available vaccines that could protect them.
PUBLIC HEALTH

