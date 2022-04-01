ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Evers vetoes ‘Riot Bill,’ says it duplicates existing law and could criminalize nonviolent protest

By Erik Gunn
wisconsinexaminer.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Tony Evers has vetoed the so-called Riot Bill that passed the state Legislature on party lines, saying that the measure duplicated existing law and that it also could be used to infringe on the First Amendment rights of peaceful protesters. Senate Bill 296 created a definition of “riot”...

wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Another stain in the history of Florida’: ‘Don’t Say Gay’ passes state legislature, will be signed into law

Florida’s Republican-controlled state legislature has passed a widely criticised measure that opponents argue will chill discussion of LGBT+ people and issues and stigmatise LGBT+ children and families by banning instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity.Following more than six hours of debate, a bill named “Don’t Say Gay” by its opponents passed the state Senate by a vote of 22-17 on 8 March. Two Republicans joined Democrats in voting against the bill.Republican Governor Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the bill into law.The “Parental Rights in Education” bill prohibits instruction of “sexual orientation or gender identity” from kindergarten through...
POLITICS
WILX-TV

Governor Whitmer vetoes $2.5B tax cut bill, says she will veto 2023 gas tax suspension

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer vetoed an income tax bill Friday, and says she intends to veto a proposed gas tax suspension upon receipt. Senate Bill 768 would have lowered the individual income tax rate to 3.9% and created a $500 tax credit for each child under the age of 19. The legislation also increased the tax deduction for seniors and lowered the age of eligibility for the tax deduction from 67 to 62.
LANSING, MI
Town Square LIVE News

Anti-riot bills die in committee

A package of bills aimed at creating specific crimes for destructive and dangerous conduct during violent riots will not move forward in the legislative process.  Senate Bills 220, 221 and 223 would have created the crimes of looting, riotous burning and destruction of a public monument. Senate Bill 219 would have made it illegal to manufacture, transfer, possess or use Molotov cocktails. The bills were not voted ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#Vetoes#Nonviolent Protest#School Voucher#Riot Bill
The Independent

Anti-abortion bill in Idaho could allow rapists to profit from ‘bounties’ against healthcare providers

Idaho’s state legislators have passed a measure to ban abortions after only six weeks or pregnancy and to allow private citizens to sue healthcare providers, legislation that abortion rights advocates have condemned as a dangerous “copycat” of draconian measures in Texas.On 14 March, the state’s House of Representatives approved Senate Bill 1309, largely modelled after a Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. The vote was 51-14. The legislation heads to the desk of Republican Governor Brad Little, who signed a similar bill into law last year.Idaho’s bill – the first in the nation to mirror the...
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Seattle Times

Group sues Oklahoma governor over birth certificate order

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A national civil rights group sued Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt on Monday over his decision to prohibit the state from issuing birth certificates listing a nonbinary option or allowing transgender people to change their gender designation. The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court for...
POLITICS
The Independent

Alabama law could raise legal driving age just for transgender residents

Alabama trans youth are facing a pair anti-LGBTQ bills in their state that advocates say could make it effectively impossible for trans drivers under the age of 19 to receive a license.There’s been an avalanche of anti-LGBTQ legislation pushed across US states in recent months.South Dakota barred transgender girls from participating in sport. Idaho legislators might pass a bill that makes providing gender-affirming care ââpunishable by up to life in prison. In Alabama, legislators are set to vote on “Alabama Vulnerable Child Compassion and Protection Act” this month, a that the bill would outlaw doctors from offering gender-affirming care to...
POLITICS
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
AFP

Another US state passes abortion 'bounty hunter' law

Another US state passed a law allowing abortion providers to be sued in civil court Wednesday, as conservatives across the country ramp up their effort to overturn long-held reproductive rights. A total of 1,844 provisions relating to sexual and reproductive health and rights have been introduced in 46 US states during just the past two-and-a-half months, according to the Guttmacher Institute, which advocates for abortion rights.
LAW
KPVI Newschannel 6

State Senate passes bills restricting transgender, nonbinary individuals

OKLAHOMA CITY — The state Senate on Thursday advanced measures putting restrictions on individuals who identify as nonbinary or transgender. Senate Bill 2, by Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, would prohibit a person who is born biologically male from participating in female sports as a transgendered individual. The measure passed...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

Kristi Noem Swears She’s Not Behind Billboards Driving Republicans Mad

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has denied any involvement in putting up billboards around the state taking aim at Republican state lawmakers overseeing Republican Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg’s impeachment. The billboards slamming Reps. Steven Haugaard, Jamie Smith, Jon Hansen, and Spencer Gosch were put up by a nonprofit that touts itself as an organization “to carry forward the governor’s agenda,” the Argus Leader reported. The lawmakers pictured in the ads said they suspect Noem is involved but her campaign manager insisted she had “zero relationship” with the nonprofit. “No one on our team set up that organization, is directing it or anything of the sort,” Joe Desilets told paper. Officials in the state have been flooded with complaints alleging the billboards violate campaign finance laws. Noem has repeatedly said she wants Ravnsborg gone ASAP but her loud demands have irked Republicans overseeing the process.
POLITICS
The Week

Arizona joins Mississippi, Florida in passing 15-week abortion ban

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing it in line with a growing number of Republican-led states passing "aggressive" anti-abortion measures, The Associated Press reports. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which closely resembles the Mississippi law currently being considered...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill introduced by Louisiana Republican will ‘isolate’ LGBT+ kids, advocates warn

One week after Florida legislators passed a widely derided measure that opponents warn will marginalise LGBT+ students and chill classroom speech, a Republican state legislator in Louisiana has introduced a similar bill.A bill from Republican state Rep Dodie Horton mirroring Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” legislation would prohibit Louisiana’s teachers and school instructors from “cover[ing] the topics of sexual orientation or gender identity” in kindergarten through eighth grade classrooms.It also prohibits all school staff from “discuss[ing] his own sexual orientation or gender identity” with students of any grade.Rep Horton told Baton Rouge ABC affiliate WBRZ that she “wasn’t...
POLITICS
KETV.com

Nebraska lawmakers fast track abortion bill out of committee after heated debate

A rare effort to pull an abortion bill out of committee and fast-track it to the floor passed, but not without heated debate. "The bill doesn't have a committee statement. I don't know what the committee thought of it, who testified, it doesn't have a committee amendment and because of that it's going to end up being one of the most oppressive bills you could see in the United States," said Sen. Megan Hunt.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy