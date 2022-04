Prepare to be blown away by the home at 304 North Grand Avenue in Sherman. It’s a massive 3,076 square-foot home with a design that is truly one-of-a-kind. Extensive remodeling was recently completed to bring the interior up to modern standards. Still, the home maintains the classic charm that you would expect from a home built all the way back in 1920.

SHERMAN, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO