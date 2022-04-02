ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor's annual 'Hash Bash' to celebrate 50th Anniversary

By Jaiyda Tyler
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Annual Hash Bash marijuana legalization rally returns to Ann Arbor, this time for the 50th Anniversary. The rally is expected to feature events such as the 'Hash Bash'...

ClickOnDetroit.com

Here’s the schedule for Hash Bash 2022

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – This year, pro-cannabis groups will gather at the University of Michigan Diag for the return on the in-person Hash Bash event on Saturday, April 2. Held annually since 1972, the 50th-anniversary event will highlight the cannabis industry, marijuana legislation and cannabis activism. Hash Bash organizers...
ANN ARBOR, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

More services added to Ann Arbor’s online permit system

ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Community members can do more with Tree Town’s new online permit system. Having debuted in 2021, the city’s new EnerGov software helps community members submit requests for permits online. Last Friday, the software added a few more services to those available. According to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Whitmer: $400 refund checks should come in the mail this week

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Governor Gretchen Whitmer said Monday that residents can expect to see those $400 refund checks arrive this week. According to Whitmer’s office, the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) will complete the transfer of $3 billion in surplus funds to Michigan’s auto insurers this week.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Did You Know There’s a Mini Mackinac Bridge Located in Mid-Michigan?

I had no idea that there was a miniature Mackinac Bridge that spans over a small body of water (pond) in mid-Michigan. It truly is the the tiniest version of the Mackinac Bridge that you can actually walk across. What makes this bridge so strange isn't the size of it, but rather it's location. The bridge sits above a small body of water at a storage facility.
thecentersquare.com

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
ROCHESTER, MI
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned House in the Northern Michigan Wilderness

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It seems that more and more houses, trailers, mobile homes – basically, any type of dwelling – are being just plain abandoned. Old deserted homesteads...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
Ash Jurberg

The youngest billionaire in Detroit

I write a lot about business, entrepreneurs, and wealth. And when I research these articles, they usually focus on people well into their sixties, seventies, and beyond. People that worked for decades to build their fortune.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Coronavirus subvariant omicron BA.2 detected in Michigan

The BA.2 omicron subvariant, also called "stealth omicron," which is causing coronavirus surges in Western Europe and other parts of the world, has been detected in Michigan. As of Friday, laboratory sequencing identified 99 specimens in Michigan residents from 21 counties and the city of Detroit, said Lynn Sutfin, spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
MICHIGAN STATE
Cars 108

Michigan: You’re in for a Brutal Tick Season This Year

Get ready, Michigan. Experts warn that tick season in our state could be worse than normal. Ticks have long been associated with states on the east coast, while the insects are relatively new to us here in the Mitten State. Howard Russell is an entomologist at Michigan State University. He tells WXYZ-TV that ticks were practically unheard of in Michigan up until about 15 years ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
1240 WJIM

Some of the Largest Earth Cracks in the Great Lakes Area are in Michigan

I love exploring our state. There are so many cool features...from waterfalls, to mountains, to so many lakes, and even large earth cracks. I discovered these things in the northeast region of the lower peninsula recently. At one point, the area where these large earth cracks are found was actually a tourist attraction. Over the years people have stopped flocking to see these works of nature, but thankfully, the 76 year old Mystery Valley Karst Preserve and Nature Sanctuary is still maintained for visitors in Presque Isle County, just north of Alpena.
MICHIGAN STATE
My Magic GR

Remembering Rosie’s Diner

MARCH 29, 2022 UPDATE: The three diner cars still remain on the property on 14 Mile Road in Rockford. Their condition continues to worsen. There is now a gray tarp draped over the main dining car. Slowly, these buildings are becoming the "Witmark building" of Rockford. There was a time...
ROCKFORD, MI

