ROCHESTER, Minn. – Rochester has been named a winner of the 2022 Cultural Diversity Award by the National League of Cities (NLC). “It is such an honor to see our City teammates, co-designers, community partners and supportive community members recognized for their work in the diversity, equity and inclusions space,” says Mayor Kim Norton. “There is plenty more work to be done, and this recognition serves as motivation to keep going.”

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 17 DAYS AGO