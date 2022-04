For union organizers at an Amazon warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, the second time could be a charm — or not.After a crushing defeat last year, when a majority of workers voted against forming a union, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union is hoping for a different outcome in a do-over election. The National Labor Relations Board on Monday began counting mail-in ballots that were sent to 6,100 workers in early February. Results could come as early as Thursday.If the vote goes in favor of the union, it would be Amazon’s first one ever in the U.S. Like last...

