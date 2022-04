I grew up in Texas, but my family is from Lombardy and Sardinia, so I’ve been going back and forth to Italy since I was a kid. I’ve always been attracted to the food and wine culture of Piedmont. With six growing seasons more or less instead of four, the region has incredible produce; the town of Alba is where white truffles originated. As you drive up and down the hills and mountains, you’re surrounded by green fields and vineyards, with fog often creeping in. When there’s a thunderstorm coming, you might even hear cannons early in the morning or late at night—the bursts of sound are thought to disperse the rain and protect the grapes. Because Piedmont has everything I could ask for in terms of food, I knew I had to cook there. I looked at a few restaurants, and I ate at a lot of them.

