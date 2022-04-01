ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Broadway stars will gather in Times Square in solidarity with Ukraine this weekend

By Anna Rahmanan
Time Out New York
Time Out New York
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Over a month since Russia first invaded Ukraine, the Broadway community is once again gathering in support for the Ukrainian people. This Sunday at 11:30am, stars will come together in Duffy Square by the infamous steps in Times Square to show solidarity with the cause and send a message of hope...

www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Local Broadway touring star comes full circle

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Ahead of the arrival of the National Broadway Tour of Hairspray at Cape Fear Community College’s Wilson Center, Erin Sullivan, Hospitality Coordinator at the Center, interviewed Kaelee Albritton, the actress currently playing Amber Von Tussle in the show, live on the Wilson Center’s Instagram.
WILMINGTON, NC
enr.com

TSX Broadway Joins Old To New in Times Square

The project team constructing TSX Broadway—a 550,000-sq-ft hotel, theater, dining and retail tower in Manhattan’s Times Square—has no shortage of choices in identifying the $2.6-billion megaproject’s biggest challenge. Lifting the 109-year-old, 1,657-seat Palace Theater from its ground floor base to a new perch 31 ft higher...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ilene Kristen
Person
Carole Demas
WALA-TV FOX10

Broadway Stars and Professionals to lead a Broadway Workshop

The Azalea City Center for the Arts is a nonprofit organization in Mobile, Alabama, with a mission to provide opportunities for children and adults to explore the world of artistic expression through quality educational programs, recitals and performance opportunities that enhance self-confidence and encourage personal growth while strengthening academic and artistic skills.
MOBILE, AL
Popculture

Conrad Janis, 'Mork & Mindy' Star, Dies at 94

Conrad Janis, a busy character actor best known for playing Mindy McConnell's father Frederick on the Robin Williams sitcom Mork & Mindy, has died. He was 94. The actor, who was also a jazz trombonist and owned an art gallery, had over 100 credits to his name. Janis died of...
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

TV Stars Who Left Hit Shows

It’s never easy to say goodbye, even if it’s a television goodbye. While no TV show can last forever – well, Law & Order: SVU is in the running – the cast doesn’t always stay as long. Many actors choose to leave after their contracts end. Some give the networks a lengthy heads-up, while others […]
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Times Square#Music And Lyrics#Ukrainian#Les Miserables#The Broadway League
Deadline

‘This Is Us’ Chris Sullivan To Headline ABC Comedy Pilot ‘The Son In Law’

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: This Is Us star Chris Sullivan has been tapped as the lead of ABC’s single-camera comedy pilot The Son in Law, from 20th Century Television. As is always the case with a hugely popular broadcast series coming to an end, the cast of NBC’s This Is Us has been in demand this development cycle. Sullivan is the second actor to sign on for a pilot, joining Milo Ventimiglia, who headlines ABC drama The Company You Keep, a project he’d developed through his company DiVide Pictures. Both The Son in Law and The Company...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
Time Out New York

Speakeasy-themed bars are booming once again in NYC

You may have heard whispers about a few new bar openings lately. One19 opened in October. Then came Venice Bar, Saint Tuesday, Sei Less, UnPublished at Serafina in the Sky and Dom. What do they all have in common? They all hark back to the speakeasies of yore. This is not to mention simply somewhat hidden bars like Nothing Really Matters, whose owner Adrien Gallo acknowledges its tucked-away location fits the bill, but doesn’t shout it out as a branding opportunity.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
American Songwriter

The Meaning of “Blinded by the Light” by Manfred Mann’s Earth Band

It is rare for a cover of a song to overtake the original, but Manfred Mann’s Earth Band’s cover of “Blinded by the Light” is an exception. The song was originally written and recorded by Bruce Springsteen for his 1973 album, Greetings from Asbury Park, N.J. Three years later, British rock band Manfred Mann’s Earth Band released their cover as the opening track of their 1976 album, The Roaring Silence. “Blinded by the Light” was an enormous hit for the band, leading to their breakthrough in the U.S.
MUSIC
Time Out New York

Glamping may be coming to Staten Island

If you thought COVID-19 had killed glamping, think again: the activity might soon land right on Staten Island. The National Park Service has, in fact, put out a call for proposals in an effort to turn portions of the borough into destinations for the fancier form of camping. The service...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Time Out New York

10 gorgeous photos of cherry blossoms in NYC right now

One of NYC’s most beloved harbingers of spring, the city’s many beautiful pink cherry blossoms, have once again erupted in gorgeous displays across the five boroughs. The pink trees have already started to bloom in Central Park and at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Just be sure to stop by and see them soon! The trees generally boom for about a week before dropping their petals to the ground.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue Magazine

Daniel Craig and Ruth Negga Star in Broadway's New Macbeth, a Cathartic Release for Our Times

In this dark winter of our discontent, do we really need Macbeth—that bloody portrait of descent from hero to tyrant—to grace our theaters and institutions just barely hanging on after the ravages of the pandemic? And yet the Scottish Play has been everywhere in recent months: Yaël Farber’s militaristic, modern version with James McArdle and Saoirse Ronan at the Almeida in London last fall; Joel Coen’s bare, black-and-white Oscar-nominated Tragedy of Macbeth, which kicked off last year’s New York Film Festival and made its Apple TV+ debut shortly thereafter. Punchdrunk’s long-running, untethered interpretation, Sleep No More, reopened in February, reviving that recently inconceivable genre of participatory theater. One could be forgiven, as the waxing and waning pandemic placed us all in a state of suspended animation, for not exactly wanting to embrace the topsy-turvy ambiguities of a play in which nothing is as it seems. Macbeth is one of the shortest of Shakespeare’s plays and yet it’s said to contain more questions than any other; it’s the play founded on the assertion that “fair is foul, and foul is fair.” Macbeth, as the poet and critic John Berryman once put it, presents just a single certainty: “that sleep is gone.” Double, double toil—no thank you. Haven’t we all endured enough restless nights for one lifetime?
MOVIES
Time Out New York

Try these iconic NYC foods at Time Out Market New York

Some of New York City’s most iconic food items are so famous they’re—get this—actually the subject of debate and even scientific analysis. Tears of joy and angst have been shed not only over which of NYC’s vast and varied pizza and bagel options are the very best, but also over what makes them so much finer than the rest. Don’t even think about asking for ketchup at the hot dog cart if the line’s within earshot. And with so many marvelous options all around the city, precisely where to fold, schmear and top these world class foodstuffs invites a whole other conversation.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Here are the most popular cuisines in NYC by neighborhood

New Yorkers will travel for good food and some neighborhoods just have the best restaurants for certain cuisines worth hopping on the train for. In fact, 85 percent of reservations made are by people who live in a different zip code, according to Seated, a restaurant discovery app that curates local restaurant reservations and offers rewards on meals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
188K+
Views
ABOUT

The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

 https://www.timeout.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy