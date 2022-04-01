ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Six Parking Scofflaws ‘Barnacled’ in March, Cheyenne Police Say

By Joy Greenwald
 11 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Six parking scofflaws have been "Barnacled" since Cheyenne began using the new parking enforcement system a month ago, police say. Rather than a traditional car boot on a vehicle’s wheel, the Barnacle is...

ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

