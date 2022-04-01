ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Distracted driving enforcement campaign begins today

By Minnesota News Network
minnesota93.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA statewide crackdown on distracted driving begins today (FRI). Mike Hanson with the Office of Traffic Safety says:. “We’ve...

minnesota93.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lincoln Journal Star

Herbster campaign says it is pulling law enforcement ad over legal questions

OMAHA — Charles Herbster's campaign said it pulled a TV ad featuring law enforcement officials, amid concerns that the ad may have violated state law. Nebraska law appears to prohibit sheriffs from campaigning for candidates while in uniform — but three elected sheriffs and a captain wore their uniforms and badges while endorsing the Republican gubernatorial candidate, who is considered a front-runner in the race to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts.
OMAHA, NE
redbankgreen

RED BANK: DISTRACTED DRIVING CRACKDOWN

Pay attention: that’s the message Red Bank police hope to get across to motorists as they conduct a special distracted-driving enforcement detail in April. Dubbed “U Drive, U Text, U Pay,” the enhanced enforcement effort, funded with federal money, will target motorists who engage in dangerous distracted driving behaviors. That includes talking on handheld cellphones and sending text messages while driving, according to an RBPD announcement.
RED BANK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
TheDailyBeast

People’s Convoy Trucker Punches D.C. Driver’s Window in Road Rage Fit

A trucker member of the so-called “People’s Convoy” apparently can’t hack it in D.C. traffic and engaged in a little road rage on Monday afternoon, getting out of his truck to confront a driver and punch his window. During his own live stream, truck driver John Bigard, host of the OTR Survival YouTube channel, was seen getting out of his vehicle on U.S. 395 and confronting a driver who seemingly attempted to merge from a far left lane towards an exit. At one point, Bigard was seen yelling at the driver before repeatedly striking the driver side window of the silver car. Upon getting back into his truck, the convoy trucker appeared to mock the driver’s accent while calling him a “fucking idiot.” People’s Convoy organizers and the D.C. metro police didn’t immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for comment on the incident. This was not the anti-vaccine mandate trucker convoy’s first episode of road rage, as they have been spitefully boxing in cars in response to drivers giving them the middle finger. “We will continue to address any violations of the law while we maintain the free flow of traffic,” a Maryland State Police official told The Daily Beast Monday morning.
ACCIDENTS
BigCountryHomepage

Abilene PD introduces new traffic enforcement campaign

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In the year of 2022 alone, the Abilene Police Department (APD) has responded to more than 1,000 traffic accidents, five being fatal. However, those five wrecks led to six deaths since January first. That’s already a third of the deaths suffered in all of 2021 (16). Numbers like this have led […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Distracted Driving
The Associated Press

2 people who helped dispose of Iowa murder victim sentenced

KELLOGG, Iowa (AP) — Two people who helped another person dispose of the body of an Iowa murder victim have been sentenced to prison. Julia Cox, 56, was sentenced Monday to seven years in prison and Roy Garner, 59, was sentenced to nine years for their roles in the September 2020 killing of Michael Williams, 44, of Grinnell, the Des Moines Register reported. Cox pleaded guilty in December to abuse of a corpse and accessory after the fact, while Garner pleaded guilty to those same counts and a count of destroying evidence.
GRINNELL, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy