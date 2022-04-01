Six Parking Scofflaws ‘Barnacled’ in March, Cheyenne Police Say

Ah, yes! Spring is near! Time to head out for some fresh air, exercise, maybe a nice picnic in the park. It sounds perfect! Then your car gets broken into. That's what is happening to an increased degree in Iowa City parks according to the Cedar Rapids Gazette. The Iowa City Police Department (ICPD) says it has recently responded to a rash of vehicle burglaries. It seems it should go without saying, yet here we are: keep your doors locked and valuables out of sight. Or, just walk.

