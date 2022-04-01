ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Vladimir Putin Has Reportedly Been Taking Deer Antler Blood Baths As A Natural Approach To Address Health Concerns

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 1 day ago
MIKHAIL KLIMENTYEV/SPUTNIK/AFP via Getty Images)

Deer Lord…

This is one of the crazier stories I’ve heard since Russia senselessly invaded Ukraine in regards to Russian President Vladimir Putin (which is saying a lot), but apparently, it’s true.

According to the New York Post, in a report issued by Russian outlet The Project (that’s been tracking the medical care of the 69-year-old over the years), the dictator has been bathing in the blood of deer antlers because:

“As he aged, concerns about health and longevity have so consumed the president that he has even shown an interest in unconventional medicine, despite many members of his family, including previously unknown ones, being physician.

Rumors have been swirling since he invaded Ukraine (and even prior to the invasion) that he has some sort of serious medical diagnosis, and he’s reportedly had 35 secret meetings with a cancer doctor, sparking conversation that he’s turning to holistic medicine as an alternative to traditional methods.

While none of that has been confirmed, and has been outright denied by Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin’s official spokesman, the trend of bathing in deer blood is apparently popular among Russian elites:

“Elites quickly spotted Putin’s new hobby. Antlers and other ways to extend one’s youth quickly became popular among officials.”

The “antler baths” are mostly conducted in the Altai region of Russia, and the antlers are apparently hacksawed off from the deer in the spring when the horns are “soft and full of blood” and used as a form of natural medicine.

It sounds completely disgusting, and while there is no medical evidence to support that bathing in deer antler blood has any health benefit whatsoever, Vlad is undeterred from giving it a shot. He’s also reportedly traveled there several times to take an antler bath.

You really can’t make this stuff up… maybe he’s preparing to take on Elon Musk.

Comments / 186

YoMommaShould’veSwallowedYou
15h ago

Goes to show no matter how rich, power or important you think you are your only human and susceptible to die from the same things as anybody else.

Reply
27
Troy Baxter
13h ago

Is this from the same media that said the Hunter Biden laptop story was false and that the Steel dossier was factual? 🤣.

Reply(3)
38
Think for yourself
10h ago

How much blood comes out of antlers? I don't have the patience to wait for water coming out the faucet to fill my tub. let alone blood.

Reply
10
