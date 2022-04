During his last appearance at a Supreme Court justice confirmation hearing, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina (of all places) joked about the “good old days of segregation.” That was last year, when he was questioning former president Trump’s SCOTUS nominee, Amy Coney Barrett. When asked by reporters why he used the phrase, Graham insisted that the comment was “dripping in sarcasm.” What kind of government official from a state with literal roots in the African slave trade would say he was only referencing the subjugation of Black people in America in jest?The kind of person you shouldn’t take...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO