ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

Firefighters' Facebook post critical of union official is free speech, says court

By Daniel Wiessner
Reuters
Reuters
 13 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zdlsZ_0ex4BXCt00

A U.S. appeals court on Friday said posts two Palm Beach County, Florida firefighters made in a private Facebook group criticizing a union official were protected free speech and revived their lawsuit claiming they should not have been disciplined for them.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a post by AJ O'Laughlin, who was running for president of the firefighters' union at the time, and a coworker's comment supporting him touched on matters of public concern even though they were made in an invitation-only Facebook group.

O'Laughlin had accused a union official of misusing paid time off that was donated by firefighters, and wrote "When elected this will stop," according to court filings. The other firefighter, Crystal Little, thanked O'Laughlin "for keeping them accountable" in an expletive-laden comment.

O'Laughlin and Little were subsequently issued written warnings for violating the county's social media policy, which prohibits employees from making postings that are unprofessional or could have a negative impact on employee morale and public perception.

The firefighters sued the county in Fort Lauderdale federal court in 2019, claiming the application of the policy violated their free-speech rights under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

In the 1968 case Pickering v. Board of Education, the U.S. Supreme Court held that public employees' speech is only protected by the Constitution if it relates to matters of public concern.

A federal judge dismissed the case in 2020, finding that the posts did not warrant free-speech protections because they were made in a private group and in the context of a union election that did not affect the broader public.

The plaintiffs appealed, and the 11th Circuit on Friday said the alleged misuse of taxpayer money was clearly a matter of public concern, so the First Amendment covered the firefighters' comments.

Candidates in any campaign will have a selfish purpose for speaking, Circuit Judge Kevin Newsom wrote, "but far from undermining their speech’s claim to First Amendment protection, that purpose at least arguably strengthens it."

William Amlong, a lawyer the plaintiffs, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did the Palm Beach County Attorney's office.

The panel included Circuit Judge Stanley Marcus and U.S. District Judge Richard Story of the Northern District of Georgia, who sat by designation.

The case is O'Laughlin v. Palm Beach County, 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-14676.

For the plaintiffs: William Amlong of The Amlong Firm

For the county: Helene Catherine Hvizd of the Palm Beach County Attorney's Office

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Dan Wiessner (@danwiessner) reports on labor and employment and immigration law, including litigation and policy making. He can be reached at daniel.wiessner@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

387K+

Followers

309K+

Posts

185M+

Views

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Palm Beach County, FL
Education
Local
Florida Education
County
Palm Beach County, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Marcus
US News and World Report

Labor Board Seeks to Force Amazon to Reinstate Fired Worker

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal labor board is seeking to reinstate an Amazon employee who was fired in the early days of the pandemic after leading a protest calling for the company to do more to protect workers against COVID-19. Gerald Bryson, who worked at an Amazon warehouse in the New York City borough of Staten Island, helped lead the April 2020 protest. Frank Kearl, Bryson’s attorney, said while off the job during the protest, Bryson got into a dispute with another worker. Amazon later fired him for violating its vulgar-language policy.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Ron Perlman Calls Florida Governor a ‘Nazi Pig’ for Signing ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill: ‘You Piece of S—‘

Click here to read the full article. Ron Perlman slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis this week after he signed into law the controversial “Don’t Say Gay” bill on March 28. The “Hellboy” and “Don’t Look Up” actor posted a video to his Twitter page in which he called DeSantis a “fucking Nazi pig” and a “piece of shit.”  The legislation, officially titled the Parental Rights in Education Bill, bans kindergarten to third grade classrooms from discussing sexual orientation or gender identity topics. The bill also allows parents to take legal action against school districts they believe to be in violation...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Mail

'Law schools are in crisis. The truth doesn't matter much. The game is to signal one's virtue': Yale law school professor who tackled woke mob at free speech event says future of the rule of law in the US is in crisis

A Yale Law School professor warned that the truth has become irrelevant to the rule of law after she was criticized for trying to calm a woke mob of students who tried to close down a free speech debate. Kate Stith, who moderated a debate between progressive and conservative guest...
COLLEGES
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Facebook Group#Firefighters#Paid Time Off#Free Speech#Crystal Little#The U S Supreme Court
The Independent

Alex Jones v Sandy Hook: Why the false flag conspiracist is now dodging court

Hours after 26 people were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, Alex Jones began spouting false claims that the massacre wasn’t real. Nearly 10 years later, the far-right conspiracy theorist’s inflammatory comments have continued to haunt him as families of the shooting victims - 20 of which were young children - seek to hold him accountable in court. The most recent developments came this week, when he failed to appear twice for a deposition in a defamation lawsuit brought by the families. Mr Jones had sought to delay the deposition, citing doctors who said he was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
Deadline

Disney: Florida Republican Rep. Hints At Repealing Longstanding Statute That Benefits Company’s Orlando Operations

Click here to read the full article. Florida State GOP Representative Spencer Roach said legislators have met twice to discuss repealing a statute that impacts how Disney can invest in its theme parks there. The move is retaliatory after the company and CEO Bob Chapek came out strongly against the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill just signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been lobbing criticism Disney’s way this week. “Yesterday was the 2nd meeting in a week w/fellow legislators to discuss a repeal of the 1967 Reedy Creek Improvement Act, which allows Disney to act as its...
FLORIDA STATE
Reuters

Reuters

387K+
Followers
309K+
Post
185M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy