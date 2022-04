WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) -- The odds of being able to place a bet on your favorite team's season or how well a player might do in a game might be the best ever here in Kansas. Tuesday, the House's committee on Federal and State Affairs held a hearing on HB 2740, which would legalize sports betting in Kansas. Under the bill, people could bet both in person at either a casino or some lottery locations or online through a mobile app.

