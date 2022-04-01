ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Getting Answers: Bradley Road and Cherokee Drive crossing guard

Cover picture for the articleInspections took place inside the Roderick Ireland Courthouse in Springfield on Friday as courthouse staff members are suing the Massachusetts Trial Court after toxic mold was found inside the building....

Field & Stream

Video: Domestic Pigs Named “Hammy” and “Mary” Fight Off Bear Attack in Connecticut

A black bear in New Milford, Connecticut, clambered into a pigpen, hoping to secure an easy meal of bacon, but found some angry—and aggressive—hogs instead. The pigs’ owners Kevin David and Rebecca Shaw captured the unexpected incident on a Ring.com security camera. The wild footage shows the bear going after one of the Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs named Mary. But the pig charges the bruin and pushes it around the pen like a boxer dominating an opponent in the ring. When she relents, Hammy, the other pig, bluff charges the bear several times. By then, the black bear has realized it’s dealing with some seriously hardy pigs and retreats back over the pen’s fence.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Newnan Times-Herald

Phillips: Newnan Crossing road closure ‘pretty lengthy’

Newnan Crossing Boulevard was rendered out of commission last week when a culvert washed away in the midst of heavy rains, and according to Newnan City Manager Cleatus Phillips, that road could be out for some time. “While I don’t have a schedule yet as to how long the project...
NEWNAN, GA
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Doris Avenue

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Doris Avenue is only a quarter-of-a-mile long with about four houses on it, but we received five requests to check it out. It sits between Highway 29 and Business 29, in the Homeland Park area. There is a gaping pothole at the intersection of Visage Drive we’ve been getting complaints about.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 200,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.2 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Seacoast Current

While People are Fleeing Massachusetts, Retirees Are Moving to Maine

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. Fleeing Massachusetts? Yup. The commonwealth sits in the top 10 states people are moving out of as they find new states to call home. Well, it is the #3 most expensive state to live in the country following Hawaii and California, according to Forbes.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

Mass. State Police start girls basketball league in honor of fallen trooper, Tamar Bucci

BOSTON — The Massachusetts State Police created a girls basketball league in honor of a state trooper who died in a traffic crash in Stoneham earlier this month. The new league is named in memory of Tamar, Bucci, who gave her life in the line of duty. Bucci was killed when a tanker truck struck her cruiser as she pulled over to help a motorist in a disabled vehicle on Interstate 93 north.
STONEHAM, MA
CBS Boston

TSA Officers Confiscate 10-Inch Kitchen Knife Stored In Car Seat At Logan Airport

BOSTON (CBS) – Security at Logan Airport confiscated a 10-inch kitchen knife that was being carried in a car seat on Monday. “Every time I think I’ve seen it all, something like this pops up,” explained Dan Velez, the spokesperson for TSA New England. “A woman came up to the screening area with a car seat and she put the car seat on the conveyer belt to go through the scanner.” She’d removed her most precious cargo, her baby, but forgot she’d tucked away the knife. “There was a ten-inch butcher knife right next to where the baby would be sitting,” Velez said. We...

