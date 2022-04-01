ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

AFR 4-1-2022 Hour 2 | Final Four Preview

1045espn.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Times sports columnist Ian O’Connor joins Matt to start hour two....

1045espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afr#New York Times#Lsu Basketball#Tigers
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: What A $1,500 Ticket Looks Like At The Final Four

Saturday’s slate of Final Four matchups features four of the most historically-successful programs in college basketball history. As a result, the available seats at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome are a hot-ticket item. On Friday, just one day before North Carolina takes on Duke for the first time in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaytradition.com

Associated Press names 2021-22 Men's College Basketball Coach of the Year

The Associated Press has announced the winner of this year’s Coach of the Year award for men’s college basketball. First-year Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has been honored with the prestigious award. The news comes after Lloyd led the Wildcats to a 33-4 season in his first year as a head coach. He took over for Sean Miller following the 2020-21 campaign.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FOX Sports

NCAA Tournament odds: Final Four betting trends and more

After all the bracket busting — props to St. Peter's — in the 2022 NCAA Men’s National Basketball Tournament, we still ended up with a Final Four filled with traditional powerhouses. Including this tournament, the remaining schools have a whooping 61 Final Fours and 17 National Championships...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ESPN

Women's NCAA tournament - Best bets for the Final Four

The 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament is nearing its conclusion, with the Final Four taking place in Minneapolis on Friday. No. 1 seeds Louisville, South Carolina and Stanford all advanced, while No. 2 UConn knocked out NC State to reach the semifinals. ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme and analyst Monica McNutt offer their best bets for the Final Four matchups and entire event.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KATC News

For New Orleans, a 6th Final Four is bounce-back moment

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A seat at the 182-year-old French Quarter restaurant that invented Oysters Rockefeller and mastered Baked Alaska is virtually impossible to get this week as the first NCAA men’s Final Four without pandemic restrictions in three years comes to this historic port city near the mouth of the Mississippi River.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Xavier rallies past Texas A&M for 1st NIT title since 1958

NEW YORK — If this was the last NIT championship game at Madison Square Garden, it certainly was a thriller. Jack Nunge made the go-ahead basket with 3.1 seconds left and the Musketeers won their first NIT crown in 64 years Thursday night, rallying for a 73-72 victory over Texas A&M.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy