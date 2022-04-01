AFR 4-1-2022 Hour 2 | Final Four Preview

Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games, and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. We’re midway between the Elite Eight and Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, and just three games remain in the 2021-22 NCAA men’s...
ICYMI: The biggest story for each Final Four teamWith our writers traveling to the men’s and women’s Final Fours in New Orleans and Minneapolis, respectively, today’s edition of the Morning Madness newsletter is coming a bit later. And while we all get ready for a weekend full of basketball, take ...
How to watch Texas A&M vs. Xavier in 2022 NIT Championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Before the Final Four gets underway in the Big Easy this weekend, another title is on the line in the Big Apple. Texas A&M and Xavier will square off in the championship game...
Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
Saturday’s slate of Final Four matchups features four of the most historically-successful programs in college basketball history. As a result, the available seats at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome are a hot-ticket item. On Friday, just one day before North Carolina takes on Duke for the first time in...
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Wearing Duke and North Carolina gear, a family with split loyalties lined up outside the Superdome a little after 9 a.m. Friday, nearly an hour before fans were allowed in the stadium for open practices at the Final Four. The moment they entered the stadium,...
The Associated Press has announced the winner of this year’s Coach of the Year award for men’s college basketball. First-year Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd has been honored with the prestigious award. The news comes after Lloyd led the Wildcats to a 33-4 season in his first year as a head coach. He took over for Sean Miller following the 2020-21 campaign.
The defending national champion Stanford Cardinal takes on the most successful program in the history of women’s basketball in what’s the second matchup of the Final Four. Here is everything you need to know for Stanford vs. UConn. When and Where is Connecticut-Stanford?. #2 Connecticut: 29-5 | #1...
MINNEAPOLIS -- The 2022 women's Final Four is full of some of the most recognizable stars in women's college basketball. South Carolina's Aliyah Boston. Stanford's Haley Jones. Louisville's Hailey Van Lith. UConn's Paige Bueckers. But for as much as those standouts have received attention for their double-double streaks, flashy plays...
After all the bracket busting — props to St. Peter's — in the 2022 NCAA Men’s National Basketball Tournament, we still ended up with a Final Four filled with traditional powerhouses. Including this tournament, the remaining schools have a whooping 61 Final Fours and 17 National Championships...
A longtime NFL safety is calling it a career. On Wednesday, Malcolm Jenkins announced his retirement from the NFL in an interview with Ryan Clark of ESPN. He spent a total of seven seasons with the New Orleans Saints and six with the Philadelphia Eagles, winning Super Bowls with both teams.
The 2022 NCAA women's basketball tournament is nearing its conclusion, with the Final Four taking place in Minneapolis on Friday. No. 1 seeds Louisville, South Carolina and Stanford all advanced, while No. 2 UConn knocked out NC State to reach the semifinals. ESPN bracketologist Charlie Creme and analyst Monica McNutt offer their best bets for the Final Four matchups and entire event.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A seat at the 182-year-old French Quarter restaurant that invented Oysters Rockefeller and mastered Baked Alaska is virtually impossible to get this week as the first NCAA men’s Final Four without pandemic restrictions in three years comes to this historic port city near the mouth of the Mississippi River.
NEW YORK — If this was the last NIT championship game at Madison Square Garden, it certainly was a thriller. Jack Nunge made the go-ahead basket with 3.1 seconds left and the Musketeers won their first NIT crown in 64 years Thursday night, rallying for a 73-72 victory over Texas A&M.
