Lady Eagle softball gets sweep

This was a history-making year for WPIAL boys basketball with Our Lady of the Sacred Heart leading the way. The record-setting Chargers were one of three teams that won a WPIAL title with an undefeated record, joining Quaker Valley and Laurel Highlands. All three championships squads are represented here among the TribLive HSSN Terrific 10 boys basketball all-stars.

BASKETBALL ・ 4 MINUTES AGO