Tullahoma baseball won a pair of games Thursday at Siegel to open play in the Warrior Classic. In the opening contest the Wildcats overpowered Memphis Overton 17-6. Tullahoma struck first with four in the first inning before Overton rallied with 6 in the second to take the lead. The Cats responded with a 10 run third to retake the lead and control of the game. They plated three more in the fourth to claim the win via run rule in five innings.

TULLAHOMA, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO