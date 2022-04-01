ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Alex Dickerson's solo homer

 3 days ago

Alex Dickerson drills a solo homer to right field, his second of the spring,...

www.mlb.com

101.9 mph with movement? Try hitting this Hicks heater

JUPITER, Fla. -- As if trying to hit a 101.9 mph fastball wasn’t already difficult enough, Marlins second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. flailed hopelessly at a tailing Jordan Hicks two-seamer Thursday the way someone would if they were trying to swat a bug. When he predictably whiffed, Chisholm put his hand on his hip and frustratingly looked at Hicks as he jogged off.
His .619 BA says it, so does his manager: 'He can hit'

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- On Saturday, Max Schrock described his Cactus League approach succinctly: “Don’t think: See ball, hit ball.” With a .619 batting average over his first 10 games, he has seen the ball, and he has certainly hit it. “We’ve seen it now consistently -- left-handers,...
Wander racks up three doubles, looks poised for strong '22

BRADENTON, Fla. – With Opening Day less than a week away, Wander Franco looks ready for the regular season. After a relatively quiet camp -- aside from the ruckus resulting from him parking his Range Rover in president of baseball operations Erik Neander’s spot -- the Rays’ star shortstop had his best game of the spring at the plate and in the field. Franco went 3-for-3 with three doubles and three runs scored and made a couple highlight-reel plays during the Rays’ 9-2 win over the Pirates on Sunday afternoon at LECOM Park.
Belt confident he'll be ready for Opening Day

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- Brandon Belt drew a tough assignment in his long-awaited spring debut on Saturday afternoon, facing off against longtime nemesis Clayton Kershaw in the Giants’ 10-2 win over the Dodgers at Camelback Ranch. Belt, who is 4-for-62 (.065) in 67 regular-season plate appearances against Kershaw, continued his...
Homer
Alex Dickerson
Miggy on Tork's callup: 'I'm so happy for him'

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Miguel Cabrera still remembers his first callup to the big leagues. He was tearing up the Double-A Southern League for the Carolina Mudcats when he was pulled from a game in June 2003. “That was a scary moment,” he recalled, “because they took me out of the...
Alcantara named Opening Day starter for third straight year

JUPITER, Fla. -- Three years ago, Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara was a top prospect finding his way in the Majors. On Friday, Alcantara will become the third pitcher in franchise history to start three consecutive Opening Days, joining Josh Beckett (2003-05) and Josh Johnson (2010-12). His opponent will be right-hander...
'I want to be in that top tier of players': Lowe aiming high in '22

BRADENTON, Fla. -- Early on in Spring Training last year, Brandon Lowe was talking about his goals for the season when he mentioned, unprompted, it would “really be nice to be better than 53.” What was the significance of 53? It was where he was ranked on MLB Network’s 2021 list of the Top 100 Players Right Now.
Lynn to have right knee surgery, miss at least 4 weeks

GLENDALE, Ariz. – Right-hander Lance Lynn will undergo knee surgery on Tuesday in Chicago to repair a slight tear in one of the tendons by his right knee, as announced by general manager Rick Hahn on Sunday. The procedure will last somewhere around 30 minutes, and he won’t be...
Angels DFA Upton, tab young stars for corner OF spots

MESA, Ariz. -- The Los Angeles Angels’ decision to designate veteran Justin Upton for assignment Saturday was not so much a commentary on Upton, as it was a belief in the talent and readiness of young outfielders Jo Adell and Brandon Marsh. Angels general manager Perry Minasian, who talked...
Homer No. 7: How Higgy got his groove back

TAMPA, Fla. -- Kyle Higashioka is the most dangerous hitter in Major League Baseball, at least in the Cactus and Grapefruit Leagues. Now the challenge is for the Yankees’ catcher to carry that production over into the regular season. Higashioka homered twice in Saturday’s rain-shortened 10-0 victory over the...
Champs' roster looks set, with some surprises

NORTH PORT LUCIE, Fla. -- Barring any additions over the next few days, William Contreras, ﻿Spencer Strider﻿ and ﻿Tucker Davidson﻿ will all be on the Braves’ Opening Day roster. “You never know, but as of right now it is,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said when...
Musgrove wraps spring; Suarez closing in on 9th-inning duty

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The worst kept secret in Padres camp: Joe Musgrove is expected to start the team's home opener against the Braves on April 14. Musgrove finished an up-and-down spring with 4 1/3 innings on Saturday night, allowing five runs on eight hits while striking out four in the Padres’ 6-3 loss to the Reds at Goodyear Ballpark. His next start will almost certainly come in the Padres' third game of the regular season, next Saturday night against Arizona.
Abrams 'ready to rock,' in full sprint toward roster spot

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The Padres invited top prospect C.J. Abrams to big league camp this spring and told him to go win a roster spot. Sure looks like Abrams is winning it. In a spring full of dazzling performances from Abrams, Saturday night brought arguably his best yet. The speedy infielder dropped a savvy bunt up the third-base line for a single in the top of the first inning. He made a twisting, acrobatic play at second base in the second inning. In the fifth, Abrams shot a double down the left-field line, then stole third base and scored when the throw sailed into left field.
Soler ready to contribute any way he can

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Marlins newcomer Jorge Soler showcased two key facets of his game in Sunday afternoon's 8-4 Grapefruit League loss to the Mets at Clover Park. Batting leadoff, Soler sent Chris Bassitt's four-seam fastball over the right-field wall for his first homer of the spring. Despite not signing until a week into Spring Training, Soler hasn't missed a beat with a 1.214 OPS in four games. Not your prototypical leadoff hitter, the 30-year-old embraces the opportunity, much like he did with the World Series champion Braves in 2021.
Kremer makes final push for O's roster spot

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- It’s not hard to measure Sunday afternoon at Hammond Stadium -- an 8-2 loss to the Twins -- as the biggest start of Dean Kremer’s young career. Yes, it was merely a Grapefruit League contest, but the stakes thus far in his professional career have not been higher.
Is Moniak slugging his way to a bigger role?

CLEARWATER, Fla. – Just a couple of weeks ago, Mickey Moniak stood outside the Phillies’ clubhouse at BayCare Ballpark and answered questions about how he appeared to be blocked behind outfielders Bryce Harper, Nick Castellanos, Kyle Schwarber, Odúbel Herrera, Matt Vierling and Adam Haseley. How quickly things...
Waino named Opening Day starter for sixth time

JUPITER, Fla. -- Thinking ahead to Opening Day in St. Louis -- when bunting hangs from the mezzanine, Hall of Famers don bright red jackets, Clydesdales circle the field, and fans froth at the sight of baseball -- gets Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright excited for the baseball in his hands.
Healthy Verlander wraps up spring slate

WEST PALM, BEACH, Fla. -- The No. 1 takeaway from the spring for pitcher Justin Verlander is that he will enter the regular season completely healthy. Verlander threw five innings in Sunday’s 9-6 loss to the Nationals, giving up two runs on six hits while striking out five and throwing 77 pitches.
'Give me the ball, let’s go': Brubaker tapped as Opening Day starter

BRADENTON, Fla. -- On July 26, 2020, on a cloudy-turned-sunny afternoon in St. Louis, JT Brubaker made his Major League debut. A year and a half later, Brubaker, a little older and a little wiser, will step on that mound again with the opportunity to live out every pitcher’s dream.
Patience key for Lambert; Nuñez’s power

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Peter Lambert﻿'s Spring Training is beginning too late for him to be a factor by the start of the regular season. But if all goes as planned, the Rockies' right-hander will have a chance to utilize his limited innings in a beneficial way. Lambert had a...
