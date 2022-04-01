Alex Dickerson's solo homer

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. -- Marlins newcomer Jorge Soler showcased two key facets of his game in Sunday afternoon's 8-4 Grapefruit League loss to the Mets at Clover Park. Batting leadoff, Soler sent Chris Bassitt's four-seam fastball over the right-field wall for his first homer of the spring. Despite not signing until a week into Spring Training, Soler hasn't missed a beat with a 1.214 OPS in four games. Not your prototypical leadoff hitter, the 30-year-old embraces the opportunity, much like he did with the World Series champion Braves in 2021.
Comments / 0