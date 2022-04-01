Alex Dickerson's solo homer

GOODYEAR, Ariz. -- The Padres invited top prospect C.J. Abrams to big league camp this spring and told him to go win a roster spot. Sure looks like Abrams is winning it. In a spring full of dazzling performances from Abrams, Saturday night brought arguably his best yet. The speedy infielder dropped a savvy bunt up the third-base line for a single in the top of the first inning. He made a twisting, acrobatic play at second base in the second inning. In the fifth, Abrams shot a double down the left-field line, then stole third base and scored when the throw sailed into left field.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO