ROCKWALL, TX (March 30, 2022) Dear Neighbor,. Did you know inflation affects different households in very different ways? Sometimes those with the least, get hurt the most. Globally, everyone is affected by the highest inflation rate in 40 years but those that are already lower income, really struggle to stay afloat. Helping Hands has many clients that are trying to decide between buying groceries, keeping the lights on or even keeping a roof overhead. When the budget is already stretched thin, inflation only makes things much more difficult. Many of your neighbors never thought they would be in this situation and are reaching out for help.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO