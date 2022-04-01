ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Actor Omar Epps Stops By ‘The Tamron Hall Show’

By Tami Reed
Talking With Tami
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the Friday, April 1 edition of “Tamron Hall,” Tamron plays an epic April Fool’s joke on her in-studio audience with a faux giveaway of recycled chewing gum. With the Tam Fam looking dumbfounded as the host puts the chewing gum to the test, Tamron ultimately reveals that the gum giveaway...

Tamron Hall
Omar Epps
John Singleton
Sasheer Zamata
