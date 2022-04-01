Actor Omar Epps Stops By ‘The Tamron Hall Show’

On today’s edition of “Tamron Hall,” guests from all walks of life joined the show to share their journey of defying the odds and overcoming challenges. Actor and singer Adassa, star of the wildly popular movie “Encanto,” discusses her health struggles during the casting process for the Disney film, and her determination to tackle the dream role. Tamron also welcomed Dr. Lisa Williams, creator and founder of Fresh Dolls, a multicultural toy brand prioritizing representation and diversity, who shares what drove her to start the brand and credits an early interview with Tamron as the catalyst for her success. Williams even surprises Tamron with her own custom doll. Also, Maggie Kudirka AKA the Bald Ballerina opens up about her decision to share her breast cancer diagnosis publicly in the ballet community. Plus, David Rush, who holds over two hundred Guinness World Record titles, breaks another record live in the “Tamron Hall” studio.
