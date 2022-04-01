ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayfield, KY

After December tornado, Mayfield taking steps to replenish trees

By Jane Kim
wpsdlocal6.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMAYFIELD, KY — Thousands of acres of trees were destroyed by the December tornados. Now, Mayfield is taking steps to replenish them one tree at a time. They're planting trees and encouraging people to plan their own. The Kentucky Division of Forestry and the city of Mayfield teamed...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

