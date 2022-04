HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Alabama A&M University baseball and softball fields were damaged on Wednesday, March 30 due to severe storms in Madison County. According to Sports Information Director Joshua Darling, images show the backstop fencing at the baseball field torn down with a tarp draped over it along with the hitting cage blown over the backstop wall. The softball field has tarp and fencing damage. An assessment is currently underway of all the damage done during the storms.

MADISON COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO