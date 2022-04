MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6′s Elizabeth Peterson interviewed Phil Gusmano, Better Made’s VP of Purchasing on the history of potato chips in Michigan. The company was founded in August of 1930 in Detroit Michigan. Better Made uses Michigan Potato’s for 10 months of the year. Phil Gusmano says the company provides “a good quality product at a fair price” as well as notes upon the chips consistency so, each time you open a bag of Better Made Chips it always tastes the same.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO