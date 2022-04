Mike Gross has seen a lot of theft at his family’s dealership in Neillsville, Wisconsin, over the years, including wheels, tires, cash and entire vehicles, but this was new. A service technician was preparing to inspect a used Jeep when he discovered a gas leak. The tech put the vehicle on a hoist, and “as soon as he put it in the air, everybody could see that somebody had actually drilled a hole into the fuel tank” to steal the gas, Gross said.

NEILLSVILLE, WI ・ 11 DAYS AGO