ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Will Packer Sheds More Light On The Oscars Slap, Reveals Police Were Ready To Arrest Will Smith

By Bernard "Beanz" Smalls
Z1079
Z1079
 1 day ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qPgok_0ex3D2xa00
Source: Handout / Getty

FINALLY, we are getting more clarity on The Oscars slap and hearing from people who directly know what happened after the now-infamous moment.

Will Packer, who produced this year’s Oscars, spoke exclusively with Good Morning America on April 1 and shared what he experienced during and after the moment Will Smith decided to smack fire out of Chris Rock. In the interview with T.J. Holmes, Packer revealed that Rock was freestyling and “did not get to one joke” pre-written and displayed on the teleprompter. “He did not tell one of the planned jokes. He was immediately freestyling,” Packer said.

Like many of us who saw it all go down live, Packer didn’t think something serious was going to go down when Smith stepped on the stage.

Per Vulture:

Packer says that when Will Smith first stepped onstage he “thought this was part of something that Chris and Will were doing on their own.” “I thought it was a bit like everybody else […] I wasn’t concerned at all,” he continued. “I figured, okay, he’s going to say something or come at him. Something funny’s gonna happen because that’s the nature of Chris, and that’s the nature of Will.” But when Smith started yelling at the stage with real anger, his “heart dropped. I just remember thinking, Oh no, oh no, not like this.” Us too!

Packer also revealed that Rock could have had Smith arrested for slapping him (it was assault) but opted not to. Packer told Holmes that he met with both Rock and officers from the Los Angeles Police Department in his office after the incident occurred. “They said, ‘We will go get [Smith]. We are prepared, we’re prepared to get him right now. You can press charges, we can arrest him,” he said. Packer said that Rock was “very dismissive” of that option, confirming the actor/comedian did not want to press charges against Smith.

Since the incident, there have been plenty of opinions from those in attendance, Twitter dragging and cancelations, plus tons of conflicting reports. The Academy said that Smith refused to leave the venue after being asked, with TMZ reporting that wasn’t the case. “During one of the commercial breaks, we’re told Oscars producer Will Packer walked up to Will and said, “We do not want you to leave” … this according to our sources,” sources told the celebrity gossip site.

Packer told ABC News that he did not speak with Will Smith the night of The Oscars. Will Smith has since apologized to Chris Rock, and Rock has touched on the subject during a stand-up comedy show in Boston, telling the crowd “he is still processing the situation.”

It looks like “the slap” will continue to be the talk of the town for April as well.

Photo: Handout / Getty

Will Packer Sheds More Light On The Oscars Slap, Reveals Police Were Ready To Arrest Will Smith was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Will Packer
Person
Chris Rock
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Marlon Wayans Thinks Chris Rock May Have "Cracked The Wrong Joke On The Wrong Day"

Hollywood has come out in droves to comment on Will Smith smacking Chris Rock at this past weekend's Oscars, but not all commentary has come from people who know both men well. Marlon Wayans is a comedy veteran who has been involved in the entertainment industry for most of his life and he witnessed his longtime friends change the course of Academy Awards history over a joke.
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Police#Celebrity Gossip#Good Morning America
Deadline

Chris Rock Was Never Asked If He Wanted Will Smith Removed From Oscars Post-Slap: Sources

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: While Will Packer told Good Morning America this morning that Will Smith was not removed from the Oscars because Chris Rock didn’t want that, Deadline hears from reliable sources that this not the case. We’re told that Packer is conflating this from a conversation that happened after Smith slapped him onstage, where Rock told Packer he did not want to press charges. Had he chosen to do that, the LAPD would have removed Smith and arrested him. Had Packer asked Rock if he wanted Smith removed from the building, he might have gotten...
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Will Smith Apologizes to Chris Rock for Slap at Oscars

Will Smith just apologized directly to Chris Rock, saying slapping Chris was "unacceptable and inexcusable." Will did not apologize to Chris Sunday night during his Best Actor acceptance speech ... but now he's acknowledging, "Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive." He still tried to justify his...
CELEBRITIES
WEKU

Chris Rock says he's still processing the slap in his first appearance since Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock took the stage in Boston Wednesday night to say he is still "processing what happened" at the Oscars where he was slapped in the face by Will Smith. "How was your weekend?" Rock said at the start of his show, according to Variety. "I don't have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I'm still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I'll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny."
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Independent

Ricky Gervais: Creator of ‘£76,000’ Oscars gift bags gives scathing response to comedian’s criticism

The creator of the Oscars gift bags, which Ricky Gervais strongly condemned, has hit back at the After Life star and called him a “hypocrite”.On Sunday (27 March), Gervais issued a scathing statement about the gift bags handed out at the ceremony, which are thought to be worth more than $100,000 (£76,000).The criticism came as part of the opening speech he imagined he would give had he been chosen to host the Oscars.“Hello. I hope this show helps cheer up the ordinary people watching at home,” wrote Gervais on Twitter. “If you’re unemployed for example, take some comfort in...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Two Daytime Talk Shows With Dr. Phil Connection Canceled

The end has come for a pair of daytime talk shows from the production company owned by Jay McGraw's Stage 29 Prods. McGraw is likely better known as the son of TV doctor Dr. Phil McGraw, with these cancellations adding to the pile already connected to the doctor's name. The...
TV SHOWS
The Independent

Keke Palmer posts cryptic pregnancy announcement on April Fools’ Day

Keke Palmer has shared a video of what appears to be her showing off a pregnant stomach on social media, prompting fans to question whether she is expecting a child or if she was making a joke for April Fools’ Day.“I’ve officially joined the summer MOM club,” she tweeted alongside a mirror selfie, in which she could be seen posing with her shirt lifted to expose her stomach. However, even though the Nope actress has reportedly been in a relationship with podcast host Darius Jackson since last summer, many fans were skeptical about Palmer’s cryptic pregnancy announcement.“Girl we know what...
CELEBRITIES
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
110
Followers
2K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy