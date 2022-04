Within three years, Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier wants to install a compost system at the Tenino Wastewater Treatment Plant that will turn human waste into fertilizer. The product of the composting will be what are referred to as class A biosolids, the product of wastewater treatment processes that are treated to the point of containing no pathogens such as E. coli or salmonella.

