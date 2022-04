NORTH DAKOTA - Currently 36% of North Dakota is experiencing some level of drought as drought conditions continue to persist in the western part of the state. “Drought impacts are at the forefront of many rancher’s minds as we head into the 2022 grazing season,” says Miranda Meehan, North Dakota State University (NDSU) Extension livestock environmental stewardship specialist. “Concerns linger about long-term impacts of the drought on forage production as well as the risk of a continued drought throughout the year.”

