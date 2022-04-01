ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morning Skate Report: April 1, 2022

Cover picture for the articleThe Vegas Golden Knights (37-28-4) continue their three-game road trip as they face the Seattle Kraken (21-40-6) on Friday at 7 p.m. at Climate Pledge Arena. Friday's game is the second of a three-game road trip for the Golden Knights. Vegas opened the trip with a 3-0 win against the Kraken...

The Hockey Writers

3 Takeaways From the Coyotes’ 5-0 Loss to the Anaheim Ducks

Shorthanded due to injuries, and just one game removed from losing All-Star Clayton Keller for the remainder of the season, the Arizona Coyotes looked to regroup against an Anaheim Ducks team that entered Friday night winless in its last 11 games. The Ducks, however, took flight. Anaheim used three first-period...
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon gets crucial update on hand injury vs Sharks

Colorado Avalanche star center Nathan MacKinnon suffered a hand injury after a round of fisticuffs with Minnesota Wild defenseman Matt Dumba on Sunday. There was significant concern from the organization that their superstar forward would be forced to miss an extended period of time as a result of the injury, but those worries have been washed away by head coach Jared Bednar. Per Elliotte Friedman, Bednar said via his radio hit that MacKinnon is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday’s matchup with the San Jose Sharks.
CBS DFW

Jamie Benn’s OT Goal Sends Dallas Stars Past Anaheim Ducks 3-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jamie Benn scored 53 seconds into overtime and the Dallas Stars completed a two-game sweep of the skidding Anaheim Ducks with a 3-2 victory. Benn skated past two Ducks and converted a pass from Miro Heiskanen for his 17th goal of the season for the Stars, who have won five of six to stay in the thick of the playoff race. Kevin Shattenkirk scored a tying goal with 3:21 left in regulation, but the Ducks lost their 11th consecutive game. John Gibson stopped 32 shots for Anaheim. Ryan Suter scored in the first period for Dallas, and Jake Oettinger made 21 saves for his second straight win over Anaheim. The Stars will take on the San Jose sharks Saturday at 9:30 p.m. (© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Analytics with Alison: "Challenge Accepted"

A look at which teams are most involved in coach's challenges, which teams challenge the most, and the outcomes of each. It happened with 2:09 to play in Wednesday's game against the Golden Knights. Jordan Eberle carried the puck in the zone and eventually got net-front to knock in a rebound to get the Kraken on the board.
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. BLUES

FLAMES (40-18-9) vs. BLUES (37-20-10) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Johnny Gaudreau (91) Goals - Elias Lindholm (34) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (62) Goals - Pavel Buchnevich, David Perron , Vladimir Tarasenko (23) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 24%...
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES VS. BLUES

Calgary's projected lines, pairings and starting goalie vs. St. Louis. The Flames close out their homestand tonight, hosting the St. Louis Blues at 8:00 PM MT. CBC and Sportsnet will be carrying the television broadcast and Sportsnet 960 The FAN handling the radio broadcast. Fans can also find in-game highlights on CalgaryFlames and follow the Flames on social media for exclusive content and real-time updates: @NHLFlames on Twitter, Calgary Flames on Facebook, and @NHLFlames on Instagram.
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Maple Leafs Preview: Yandle’s Streak Ends, Attard Debuts

As another new face enters the Flyers lineup, an Ironman streak comes to an end. After 989 consecutive games in the lineup, Keith Yandle will sit out on Saturday, bringing his record-breaking streak to an end. Ronnie Attard makes his NHL debut on the blue line, while other newcomers remain...
FOX Sports

Anaheim faces Arizona on 6-game road skid

Anaheim Ducks (27-30-12, seventh in the Pacific) vs. Arizona Coyotes (21-41-5, eighth in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hits the road against Arizona looking to break its six-game road slide. The Coyotes are 12-23-3 against Western Conference opponents. Arizona scores 2.6 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Clayton...
ClutchPoints

NHL Odds: Penguins vs. Avalanche prediction, odds, and pick – 4/2/2022

Congratulations, you have survived the work week and have made it to the weekend! Now, kick up your feet, take a sip of your favorite beverage, and get ready for this epic NHL showdown between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Colorado Avalanche. Welcome back to our NHL odds series, as it is time to reveal our Penguins-Avalanche pick and prediction.
Coyotes To Hold Open Practice for Fans At Ice Den Chandler on April 6

GLENDALE, ARIZONA --- The Arizona Coyotes will hold an open practice for Valley hockey fans at Ice Den Chandler on Wednesday, April 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The practice is free and open to the public. In addition, amateur hockey coaches will be able to participate in a...
O'Ree sees Bruins banner in person at TD Garden for first time

BOSTON - Willie O'Ree got his first in-person look at his Boston Bruins banner hanging in the rafters at TD Garden on Saturday. Concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic prevented O'Ree from attending then Bruins' Jan. 18 retirement ceremony at the Garden. An emotional O'Ree watched it on television that night...
FOX Sports

Toronto visits Philadelphia after Nylander's 2-goal game

Toronto Maple Leafs (43-19-5, second in the Atlantic) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (21-35-11, seventh in the Metropolitan) BOTTOM LINE: Toronto visits the Philadelphia Flyers after William Nylander scored two goals in the Maple Leafs' 7-3 victory against the Jets. The Flyers are 7-23-8 against Eastern Conference opponents. Philadelphia ranks ninth in...
'It was emotional' | Tuch, Okposo reflect on RJ Night

Alex Tuch was celebrating near the Sabres' bench when he heard a teammate shout: "Somebody grab RJ!" So, with a bit of serendipity, the lifelong Sabres fan went and grabbed ahold of the legend. Tuch joined Cody Eakin in escorting Jeanneret onto the ice after their 4-3 win over the Predators, where the newest member of the KeyBank Center rafters was surrounded by players for a team photo.
Pittsburgh travels to face Kadri and the Avalanche

Pittsburgh Penguins (41-18-10, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Colorado Avalanche (48-14-6, first in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: Nazem Kadri leads Colorado into a matchup against Pittsburgh. He currently ranks eighth in the league with 83 points, scoring 26 goals and recording 57 assists. The Avalanche are 27-4-3 on their home...
'Beautiful Noise' | Sellout crowd pays tribute on Jeanneret's night

A crowd of 19,070 fuels Sabres to a win as RJ joins the rafters. Rick Jeanneret stepped onto the ice at 6:47 p.m. to the sound of beautiful noise from a crowd of 19,070. The beautiful noise continued as Jeanneret walked from the Zamboni doors toward the black carpet where nearly 30 Sabres alumni and each of his living broadcast partners awaited.
Evgeni Malkin's OT score leads Penguins past Wild

EditorsNote: changes to “35 shots” in third graf; changes to “3:57” in fourth graf; adds to 10th graf. Evgeni Malkin scored the winning goal and Rickard Rakell tallied twice to lead the visiting Pittsburgh Penguins to a 4-3 overtime victory over the Minnesota Wild on Thursday in Saint Paul, Minn.
