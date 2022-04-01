ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Tourism industry continues to improve but it has not returned to pre-pandemic levels

By Hawaii Public Radio
hawaiipublicradio.org
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHawaiʻi’s tourism industry continues to improve but it hasn’t returned to pre-pandemic levels. Visitors spent $1.3 billion in February. That’s three times what they spent in the same month last...

www.hawaiipublicradio.org

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Economists: NC jobs, GDP economy recovered to pre-pandemic levels

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina’s economy fully returned to the employment level it enjoyed before the COVID-19 pandemic sent the world into an economic recession, state economists said Monday. The state’s economy recovered to pre-pandemic employment levels in July of 2021 and the GDP even earlier, and the state’s economy continues to grow despite concerns […]
BUSINESS
The Independent

Unemployment falls below pre-pandemic levels but pay growth hit by inflation

The number of jobless people in the UK has dropped below levels seen before the pandemic struck for the first time, but earnings continue to fall behind rocketing inflation, according to official figures.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said there were 1.34 million unemployed in the quarter to January, down 88,000 on the previous three months and below the 1.36 million recorded in December to February 2020.But the figures revealed the tightening squeeze of the cost-of-living crisis, as regular pay failed to keep up with soaring inflation, with average weekly earnings excluding bonuses up 3.8% between November and January.When taking rising...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mccartney
tripsavvy.com

2022 Travel Goals: Cultural Immersion and Dream Destinations, Says Amex

Judging by the end of mask mandates and travel quarantines, 2022 is shaping up to be a year where travel most closely resembles what it was like pre-pandemic. If 2020 was the year of staycations and house rentals, and 2021 was the year of domestic travel and outdoor adventure, 2022 marks an emphasis on impactful and luxury travel both domestically and internationally. At least according to the American Express Travel 2022 Global Travel Trends Report.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy