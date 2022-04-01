ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowlus, MN

Diane Reis of Bowlus Wins Dream Getaway #60

By Pete Hanson
96.7 The River
96.7 The River
 14 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Congratulations to Diane Reis of Bowlus -- the winner of Dream Getaway #60! We called Diane this morning to let her know that she had won the trip of a lifetime. Now it's up to Diane to decide where she wants to go. Win a...

river967.com

Comments / 0

96.7 The River
96.7 The River

4K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

965K+

Views

Related
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Make Dream Getaway #60 Your Trip of a Lifetime

Whatever YOUR Dream Getaway is, we want to make it come true! This is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to win the trip of your dreams -- and have us pay for it! We're awarding four more Dream Getaways to three lucky Central Minnesotans this spring. If it's you, we'll set you up with the experts at Bursch Travel to help you make all the decisions and arrangements, and they send us the bill!
LIFESTYLE
POPSUGAR

17 Stunning Wedding-Guest Dresses to Wear This Spring

Wedding dress codes come with a lot of stipulations — don't go too short, don't go too flashy, and please, please don't wear white (including ecru, eggshell, or cream!). But besides the obvious dos and don'ts, the "what to wear" to your friend's wedding isn't always an easy question to answer. Thankfully, we have 17 solutions — or rather, 17 perfect dresses for any number of summer weddings on your calendar. From the casual backyard wedding to your fanciest black-tie nuptials, we've got you covered. Just scroll to shop your way through our favorites, and solve your wedding-guest outfit drama now.
APPAREL
96.7 The River

What’s the Deal With the Egg Shortage in St. Cloud?

Talk about a bad shortage to have right before Easter. Last week I saw a friend post on Facebook that they went to a local grocery store and couldn't find eggs. Another friend commented and said they had the same thing in their area. That was the last I saw anything on the topic across social media, so I didn't think anything of it.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waite Park, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
City
Bowlus, MN
L.A. Weekly

Spring Break Getaways For The Family

Spring in L.A. is such a beautiful time with amazing weather. It’s not too hot or cold which makes for a great time to be outside. Spring break is coming up for the kids, and there are so many great places for a mini-vacation with just a short drive from L.A. Kids could spend all day at the pool or beach and as a parent, I enjoy it too! Luckily, L.A. is so close to great beaches and deserts with hotel resorts for a vacation that the whole family will enjoy.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Fontana Herald News

Long Weekend Getaways for Californians

(StatePoint) When you have the time for a long weekend, California provides a plethora of exceptional opportunities. Whether you want to have a romantic weekend in a boutique hotel with your partner, take the family for a nature adventure, or enjoy some locally made food and drink, you don't have to go far to find the perfect fit.
CALIFORNIA STATE
96.7 The River

10 Ways You Can Get Ready to Win $10,000 This Spring

Your chance to win cash—up to $10,000—kicks off on Monday, April 4th. Are you ready to see your bank balance boosted? Here are 10 things you need to do to prep for your chance to Win Cash. 1. Check Your Specs. You're not seeing double—we promise. We just...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smartphone App#Bowlus Wins#Who S#Bursch Travel#App Store#Google Play
CNET

Explore The Great Outdoors with 20% Off REI and MooseJaw

Spring is here, and if you're anything like me you'll be ready to get out and become one with nature again. While I don't travel across the US to see the great outdoors, I like to go on nature walks and explore new parks whenever I can. And I can't go without the right equipment. For me the essential piece of kit is a durable backpack, but for you it could be anything.
LIFESTYLE
96.7 The River

Complicated Way the Date for Easter is Determined

I celebrate Easter, I grew up getting all dressed up to go to church, but I don't recall ever learning how the date of Easter was determined. Of course, I knew it changed dates but I didn't know why until today. Are my co-worker and I the only people who...
RELIGION
96.7 The River

The Weekender: Downtown Art Crawl, Maple Syrup Tours and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Here is your weekend entertainment guide with our latest Weekender guide. Visit downtown St. Cloud for the famous art crawl, rock out to the 80s at the Pioneer Place, enjoy the live production of James and the Giant Peach at the Paramount, see how Maple Syrup is made and take the family to a movie at Marcus Theatres. Read more in The Weekender!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
96.7 The River

Unique Ice Skating Performance Coming to the Paramount Stage

ST. CLOUD -- You can see your favorite Disney characters in St. Cloud this weekend. The Paramount Theatre is holding a special family friendly event titled Fairytales on Ice. Gretchen Boulka is the Director of Performing Arts at the Paramount. She says you typically have to go to the Twin Cities to see a performance like this.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
96.7 The River

From Tragedy to Triumph: Meet Ben Hylden April 3rd in Princeton

Benjamin Duane Hylden was given a 5% chance of living after a terrible car accident that crushed his face and body when he was just 16 years old. Ben was a promising basketball star when the accident happened, and something else happened to Ben that would change his life forever. If you've ever experienced a terrible tragedy, you won't want to miss this incredible event that is coming to our area this weekend.
PRINCETON, MN
96.7 The River

96.7 The River

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
965K+
Views
ABOUT

96.7 The River plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://river967.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy