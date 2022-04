David Ruggerio, the famous chef who was once a star New York City’s haute cuisine scene, says he was a member of the Mob for decades.Ruggerio made the revelation in a conversation with journalist and author Gabriel Sherman, published on Thursday (24 March) in Vanity Fair.Sherman says in the piece that he was introduced to Ruggerio “in the spring of 2021 by friends who said he was ready to go on the record about his years in the Mob”.Ruggerio, a Brooklyn native, was part of the renaissance of French cooking that took place in a variety of New York City...

CELEBRITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO