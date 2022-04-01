ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anaheim, CA

Expo West 2022 Recap

By BevNET.com Staff
BevNET.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a two-year enforced layoff due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was back to business at Natural Products Expo West this year, as brands, entrepreneurs and industry figures converged in Anaheim, California for the annual conference and trade show. But before the booths opened, attendees found themselves wrestling with two themes...

www.bevnet.com

Business
MarketWatch

Real Estate of the Theranos Scandal: Here’s Where Elizabeth Holmes Calls Home

It’s a fascinating time for those who have been following the rise and fall of Theranos, a now-discredited blood-testing startup founded by Elizabeth Holmes. Opening arguments are scheduled to begin for the criminal fraud trial of Ramesh “Sunny” Balwani, Holmes’ ex-lover and former president and chief operating officer of Theranos. Balwani recently sold the Silicon Valley mansion he and Holmes inhabited together for five years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Driscoll’s and Plenty Commit to Build Their First Commercial Strawberry Indoor Vertical Farm

WATSONVILLE & SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 15, 2022-- One year after announcing their joint research and development work to grow strawberries indoors, Driscoll’s, the leading consumer brand in fresh premium berries, and Plenty Unlimited Inc. are expanding their relationship to build a new indoor vertical farm dedicated exclusively to strawberries. After exceeding the goals set forward for the initial stages of the partnership, the two companies are accelerating efforts to grow Driscoll’s proprietary, best-in-class flavorful berries using Plenty’s unique vertical growing platform. This new farm, to serve consumers in the Northeastern United States, will provide fresh, consistent, high-flavor strawberries closer to berry-loving consumers who live in highly dense urban regions. This strategy will provide the fastest category growth to a mature market that has demonstrated appreciation for a high-flavor product offering.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Chipotle testing RFID technology to trace and manage ingredients

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CMG, -0.09% said Thursday that it's testing the use of radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology in order to trace and manage inventory. The test is being conducted in the fast-casual company's Chicago distribution center and about 200 restaurants in the Chicago area. The pilot, which was planned in partnership with Auburn University RFID Lab, will focus on meat, dairy and avocados from five suppliers. Items are scanned upon arrival, and will help with any safety or quality concerns that may arise. Chipotle, which touts its efforts to source ingredients that are responsibly and humanely raised, bought 35 million pounds of locally grown produce in 2021. Technology is increasingly being used in the food supply chain, with Walmart Inc.
RESTAURANTS
pymnts

Today in Data: The Changing Face of Retail

Inflation is making it tough for even high earners to move beyond paycheck-to-paycheck living. Plus, Amazon and Target unveil environmentally-friendly store concepts and Williams-Sonoma is pushing forward with its omnichannel shopping experience. Data. 3,420: Number of solar panels on Target’s first net-zero energy store in Vista, California. 185 tons:...
VISTA, CA
WOOD

West Michigan Pet Expo happening this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The West Michigan Pet Expo is back this weekend and coming to the Deltaplex. Today, we have Shmitty from Star 105.7 along with Amy from the West Michigan Humane Society!. >>Take a look!. West Michigan Pet Expo. Deltaplex. Saturday, March 26th from 10a-6p Sunday,...
MICHIGAN STATE
New Haven Register

Amazon Launches In-House Brand of Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. A new line of sustainable, everyday essentials has hit Amazon’s digital shelves. More from Variety. Amazon's $8.5 Billion MGM Deal Wins Clearance by EU, Which Says Studio's Content...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
MyChesCo

USDA Announces Plans for $250 Million Investment to Support Innovative American-made Fertilizer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) revealed that it will support additional fertilizer production for American farmers to address rising costs, including the impact of Putin’s price hike on farmers, and spur competition. USDA will make available $250 million through a new grant program this summer to support independent, innovative and sustainable American fertilizer production to supply American farmers. Additionally, to address growing competition concerns in the agricultural supply chain, USDA will launch a public inquiry seeking information regarding seeds and agricultural inputs, fertilizer, and retail markets.
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
KPVI Newschannel 6

Apprenticeships grow future producers

Dale Pratt is the 50th graduate of the Dairy Grazing Apprenticeship program. His introduction to dairying was kindled as a youth on his grandfather’s 20-cow dairy farm in northern Utah. He later worked on the Utah State University dairy farm while putting himself through college to earn a degree in animal science. He worked on a conventional dairy in northern Utah after graduation, and then spent two lactation seasons working on a dairy farm in New Zealand. After his experience abroad he worked on a 5,000-cow dairy in southern Utah, where he managed 1,000 acres of irrigated pasture for grazing.
AGRICULTURE
Refinery29

The Future Of Luxury Beauty Is Black

The weird thing about “luxury beauty” is that it is ultra hard to define — the parameters of “luxury” are somewhat tenuous. Is it the packaging? Is it the ingredients? Is it the placement on the shelf at the retailers? Is it the price point? (Well, we know it’s almost always the price point.) For the longest time, the common denominator in what defined luxury beauty, was an overwhelming degree of whiteness. From the founders to the shade ranges, luxury beauty products felt like they were made for and by white people and white people only. And it wasn’t as if Black and non-white founders didn’t exist, they were just relegated to drugstore products — seeing a product for and by a Black person on a shelf at Saks Fifth Avenue felt unheard of. Black people are and always have been the backbone of the beauty industry that for years felt determined to fail them over and over again, despite Black people spending more than twice on beauty products than non-Black people.
SKIN CARE
Black Enterprise

Founder Of Anwuli Eyewear Brand Wins $5,000 Grant From Black Girl Ventures, Visa

Nwamaka Ngoddy, the founder of Anwuli Eyewear, has won the grand prize of $5,000 at the Atlanta Pull Up & Pitch competition. The competition, held earlier this month, was hosted by Black Girl Ventures in partnership with Visa and supports Black and Brown small businesses. BGV and VIsa visited several cities virtually through their partnership, including Washington, D.C., Detroit, Chicago, and Miami.
BUSINESS
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Friday’s Headlines Need to Slim Down

Transitioning to zero-emissions vehicles and renewable energy would deliver $1.2 trillion worth of health benefits in the U.S. (Common Dreams) Lithium prices are up 500 percent, which will make batteries more expensive and electric vehicles less affordable. There are several solutions, including making vehicles lighter and encouraging less driving. (Treehugger)
GAS PRICE
pymnts

Restaurant Roundup: Chipotle Tries out RFID Technology; Major FSRs Appeal to Inflation Anxieties

As food costs rise, it is becoming more important than ever for restaurants to keep careful track of their inventory, identifying and eliminating waste. Fast-casual giant Chipotle Mexican Grill, which has nearly 3,000 restaurants across five countries, announced Thursday (March 31) a trial of radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology to boost inventory management efficiency and precision. The test is live in the company’s Chicago distribution center and at around 200 locations in the region.
RESTAURANTS

