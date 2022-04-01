Expo West 2022 Recap

The weird thing about “luxury beauty” is that it is ultra hard to define — the parameters of “luxury” are somewhat tenuous. Is it the packaging? Is it the ingredients? Is it the placement on the shelf at the retailers? Is it the price point? (Well, we know it’s almost always the price point.) For the longest time, the common denominator in what defined luxury beauty, was an overwhelming degree of whiteness. From the founders to the shade ranges, luxury beauty products felt like they were made for and by white people and white people only. And it wasn’t as if Black and non-white founders didn’t exist, they were just relegated to drugstore products — seeing a product for and by a Black person on a shelf at Saks Fifth Avenue felt unheard of. Black people are and always have been the backbone of the beauty industry that for years felt determined to fail them over and over again, despite Black people spending more than twice on beauty products than non-Black people.

SKIN CARE ・ 17 DAYS AGO