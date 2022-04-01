Jenks Police Debut Patrol Car To Raise Autism Awareness

Jenks police debuted their new patrol car today to raise awareness for Autism acceptance. Officers wanted to show the community they support everyone in Jenks.

Officer Cody Galloway said he was diagnosed with Autism when he was in High School and it's special for him to be able to drive this patrol car.

"Being the representative for autism awareness is very important due to the fact I have family and friends here that are on the spectrum as well and being able to bring that awareness to light, and show that anyone with autism can make a difference," said Officer Cody Galloway, Jenks PD.

The Pryor Police Department showed us their Autism Strong badges they'll be wearing through the month of April for Autism Acceptance month.