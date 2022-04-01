ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jenks, OK

Jenks Police Debut Patrol Car To Raise Autism Awareness

By Jordan Tidwell
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 11 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3EJx_0ex2gLXc00

Jenks police debuted their new patrol car today to raise awareness for Autism acceptance. Officers wanted to show the community they support everyone in Jenks.

Officer Cody Galloway said he was diagnosed with Autism when he was in High School and it's special for him to be able to drive this patrol car.

"Being the representative for autism awareness is very important due to the fact I have family and friends here that are on the spectrum as well and being able to bring that awareness to light, and show that anyone with autism can make a difference," said Officer Cody Galloway, Jenks PD.

The Pryor Police Department showed us their Autism Strong badges they'll be wearing through the month of April for Autism Acceptance month.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

6K+

Followers

2K+

Posts

798K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Police React To Video Showing Arrest Of Woman During Mental Health Episode

Some people are upset with Tulsa Police after body cam footage from last October shows them arresting a woman experiencing a mental health episode. The video circulating on social media is about six minutes long. Tulsa Police released four hours of un-edited body cam video and a statement giving context. Captain Richard Meulenberg said the officers followed policy in the way they handled the situation but admits some of the things that were said by a couple of the officers were insensitive and those officers have been talked to.
TULSA, OK
WSMV

Tullahoma Police are searching for missing teen with autism

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WSMV) -The Tullahoma Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing 14-year-old who has autism. According to police, 14-year-old Logan Adams was last seen around Inglewood Drive at 1:42 PM wearing an orange shirt with red pajama pants. Police say Adams has autism but is verbal.
TULLAHOMA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
City
Jenks, OK
Daily Mail

At least 25 Pre-K students are rushed to hospital after their milk cartons were filled with SANITIZER

More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vehicles#High School#Jenks Pd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Autism
NewsBreak
Cars
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa Airport Therapy Dog Program Turns 3 Years Old

The Tulsa International Airport celebrated its furry employees who comfort travelers. The airport's therapy dog program, The Welcome Waggin'-- turned three on March 29. Sarah Belle is part of the Welcome Waggin' at the Tulsa International Airport, and her only job is to help travelers who might be stressed. It's a job she's taken seriously since the program started three years ago. The airport said the 27 dogs aren't your average furry friends.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy