ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Reema Health Nets $8M in Seed Funding Round

By Winter Keefer
tcbmag.com
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleReema Health, a Minneapolis-based startup working to help people access health care and social care, has raised $8 million in a funding round. Founded in 2019, the company works with health plans and health insurance companies to reach people who are not accessing the health care and social care that is...

tcbmag.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Meet the company that lets you work remotely from anywhere in the world

Millions of Americans are quitting their jobs and rethinking what they want when it comes to work and work-life balance. Companies are responding, meeting their employees' needs in areas like remote work, flexible hours, four-day workweeks, compensation and more. This story is part of a series looking at the "Great Reshuffle" and the shift in workplace culture taking place right now.
BUSINESS
pymnts

PYMNTS Intelligence: Moving ATMs Into the Future With Cash Recycling

Single-function automated teller machines (ATMs) are on the way out, and worldwide deployment of multifunction automated deposit terminals (ADTs) is projected to grow 8% by 2026, even as the overall number of deployed ATMs declines. The Asia-Pacific market led the world in deployment of ADTs in 2020 at 61%, compared to North America, where just 34% of ATMs did more than dispense cash. At the same time, consumers still do a lot of their banking through ATMs. Even though just 11% of consumers in a September 2021 PYMNTS study rated ATMs as their most-used banking channel, 41% said they use ATMs for some portion of their banking engagement.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Local
Minnesota Health
Minneapolis, MN
Business
City
Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis, MN
Health
Fortune

The shocking salary packages getting hauled in by Harvard, Stanford, and Wharton MBAs

Of all the reasons to pursue an MBA, earning a salary increase remains top of mind for business school candidates, according to the Graduate Management Admission Council’s 2021 Prospective Students Survey. Many business school students—especially those who earn a degree from a top-ranked program—reap the benefits directly after graduation. In fact, some elite business school grads are earning pay packages of more than $300,000 right out of the gate.
EDUCATION
TechCrunch

Galion.exe is a new Paris-based seed fund

Originally founded in 2015, The Galion Project started as a sort of think tank for the tech community. For instance, they came up with a template for a fair term sheet. “Jean-Baptiste Rudelle was convinced that we would have more unicorns in the French tech ecosystem,” Galion co-founder and CEO Agathe Wautier told me. “The goal was to share as much as possible to think bigger and go faster. Very quickly, we created the think tank. We put together a knowledge base with several reports and tools for entrepreneurs, made by entrepreneurs.”
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Workers#Health Care#Dna#Reema Health Nets#Seed Funding Round#Americans
BBC

Farmers' pay: New payment schemes for NI farms announced

A policy which decides how farmers are paid post-Brexit has been announced by the agriculture minister. Farmers will receive an area-based Sustainability Payment, with farms of five hectares and over able to apply. Payments will be progressively capped above £60,000 per farm business. Smaller farms, three hectares and above,...
Entrepreneur

CogniSaaS Raises Undisclosed Amount In Seed Funding

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Bengaluru-based CogniSaaS, a customer onboarding tool for enterprise SaaS companies, has raised an undisclosed amount in Seed funding from Arali Ventures, among others. “The current tools for customer onboarding and legacy project management are mostly task tracking tools. For historical...
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

USDA Announces Plans for $250 Million Investment to Support Innovative American-made Fertilizer

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) revealed that it will support additional fertilizer production for American farmers to address rising costs, including the impact of Putin’s price hike on farmers, and spur competition. USDA will make available $250 million through a new grant program this summer to support independent, innovative and sustainable American fertilizer production to supply American farmers. Additionally, to address growing competition concerns in the agricultural supply chain, USDA will launch a public inquiry seeking information regarding seeds and agricultural inputs, fertilizer, and retail markets.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Chipotle testing RFID technology to trace and manage ingredients

Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. CMG, -0.09% said Thursday that it's testing the use of radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology in order to trace and manage inventory. The test is being conducted in the fast-casual company's Chicago distribution center and about 200 restaurants in the Chicago area. The pilot, which was planned in partnership with Auburn University RFID Lab, will focus on meat, dairy and avocados from five suppliers. Items are scanned upon arrival, and will help with any safety or quality concerns that may arise. Chipotle, which touts its efforts to source ingredients that are responsibly and humanely raised, bought 35 million pounds of locally grown produce in 2021. Technology is increasingly being used in the food supply chain, with Walmart Inc.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Insurance Companies
Entrepreneur

Welly Raises $400,000 In Seed Round

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. New Delhi-based health and wellness brand, Welly, has raised $400,000 in a Seed round from Anthill Ventures. The funds raised will be utilized by Welly to expand the product portfolio, increase the customer base and grow the team among others.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

Descartes combines warehouse, shipping solutions into integrated e-commerce offering

Global logistics technology company Descartes has integrated its parcel and less-than-truckload solutions into its warehouse management systems to give customers a more seamless experience. The company announced last week that ShipRush, its multi-carrier parcel and LTL shipping solution, is now connected with its Descartes Peoplevox and Descartes pixi warehouse management...
INDUSTRY
TechCrunch

Instacart now delivers market trends

Hello and welcome back to Equity, a podcast about the business of startups, where we unpack the numbers and nuance behind the headlines. Welcome to our Friday show! Our regular co-host Natasha was off this time, so Mary Ann and Alex linked arms with our producer Grace to blast our way through the news of the week. As always, we had to pick and choose what seemed to matter the most.
BUSINESS
pymnts

PropTech Startup Goodlord Raises £27M to Boost UK Renting Experience

PropTech startup Goodlord has raised £27 million ($35.5 million) in a Series B funding round to elevate the rental experience in the U.K. The funding round was led by Highland Europe with additional backing from Finch Capital, Latitude and Oxx. Highland Europe partner Laurence Garrett will also join Goodlord’s...
ECONOMY
pymnts

Tech Solutions for Payments Are Central to Optimizing Supply Chain

The global wholesale sector is expected to experience significant growth by the end of 2022, but late payments continue to be an issue that continually leads to cash flow problems. As supply chain needs have shifted, more companies have also turned to digital channels for sales, forever changing the landscape.
TECHNOLOGY
pymnts

How B2B Companies Can Modernize Their Payment Processes

When the pandemic arrived in 2020, consumer brands like DoorDash and Amazon had enough traction to quickly adapt to serve an audience that wanted to avoid in-person shopping. B2B brands weren’t as lucky, as B2B payments and purchases have lagged behind their consumer counterparts when it comes to automation and speed. The rise of global ventures and cross-border businesses has raised the stakes, leading to a pressing need to modernize B2B payments and streamline associated processes.
ECONOMY
Deadline

Wrapbook, A Production Payroll Startup With Hollywood Backers, Debuts Mobile App As Workforce Swells To 140 And Valuation Hits $1B

Click here to read the full article. Wrapbook, a financial services startup whose tools are used for production payroll, has released a new mobile app on the heels of raising $100 million in Series B funding. Jeffrey Katzenberg’s WndrCo and Michael Ovitz are among the backers of the company. According to data provided to Deadline, the company’s workforce has expanded from 20 to more than 140 over the past year. Employees with backgrounds at Amazon, Facebook, Shopify and Microsoft have signed on with Wrapook. Also over the past year, there has been a sharp increase in the number of users being paid...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy