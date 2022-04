The Center for Homeland Defense and Security (CHDS) is hosting a recruitment webinar where you can learn about their programs. “We would like to invite you and all personnel from your agency to attend our next national recruitment seminar. After a brief lull during COVID, we want to replenish the CHDS program pipelines. We are recruiting for the next deadlines - March 31 for Early Career REP, May 1 for the Master’s Degree and Emergence Programs, and June 15 for Executive Leaders Program.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO