There really is nothing that scammers won’t try. On Monday, a reporter for The Verge wrote that they had seemingly received a spam text from none other than themselves. What was initially dismissed as a random fluke, however, is increasingly looking like a widespread scamming effort. A number of Verizon Wireless customers have reported receiving spam texts that appear to come from their own phone numbers, prompting the company to involve law enforcement. “Our team is actively working to block these messages, and we have engaged with U.S. law enforcement to identify and stop the source of this fraudulent activity,” a company spokesperson told The Verge.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 3 DAYS AGO