Good to Know

Shreveport, LA

 11 hours ago

SHREVEPORT, La. - If you've been overwhelmed lately by the amount of products on grocery store shelves claiming to boost your immune system, you're...

Food & Wine

A Louisiana Popeyes Restaurant Is Now Home to a Real (Live) Rooster

A couple of months ago, a Popeyes customer in Louisiana saw something totally surprising as she picked up her order. "Y'all, why does Popeyes have a chicken coop by their drive-thru?!!!!" she asked on the r/NewOrleans subreddit. In the picture attached to her post, sure enough, a small red and orange chicken coop had been placed near the restaurant, right beside a pair of signs advertising their chocolate beignets and strawberry lemonade.
LOUISIANA STATE
Thrillist

The $6 Shrimp Tackle Box Is Back at Popeyes & It's Even Cheaper When You Order Online

Last week, Popeyes unveiled its latest twist on the classic beignet, a wild berry iteration available exclusively across California, Illinois, and New York markets. But for those outside of those specified zip codes, the New Orleans-style fast food joint has a consolation prize. It's bringing back the $6 Shrimp Tackle Box, and it's even cheaper when you order online.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
country1037fm.com

Is This The Future Of Fast Food?

In the aftermath of the pandemic, one of the things that I’ve found most distressing is the lack of enthusiasm by many to return to work. This is especially true when it comes to those that were in the food service industry. I’m not sure where this mindset came from, but so many decided that all-of-the-sudden they were worth double, triple, ten times in compensation what they were before. It still makes me scratch my head. Anyway, I remember having a conversation with a fast-food franchise manager who opined, “This is going to backfire on people. These companies will just find a way to automate and eliminate their jobs. When they discover that they aren’t qualified to go from working the drive thru to running a Fortune 500 company overnight, they’re going to regret it.” Meet RoboBurger. RoboBurger is the name of a company and machine recently installed in Jersey City’s Newport Centre Mall. Its vending machine is described on its website as the “biggest innovation in hot food vending since the invention of the microwave.”
RESTAURANTS

