Ben Tozer: Wrexham's Hollywood owners 'genuinely passionate and interested’

TikTok star Maia Knight has released her first range of merchandise including apparel, a tote bag and phone cases.Knight’s TikTok account has recently been verified by the platform and she has over 8.1m followers who watch her daily videos as she raises her one-year-old twin daughters, Scout and Violet.Fans of the twins have taken to giving them nicknames, such as “Scotch and Vodka”, “Silence and Violence”, “Salt and Vinegar” and “Saturn and Venus”, which features on some of the merchandise.The limited-edition merchandise is available worldwide, and includes shirts for £24, jumpers from £31, a tote bag for £22, phone cases...
