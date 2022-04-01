Ben Tozer: Wrexham's Hollywood owners 'genuinely passionate and interested’

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has challenged his players to leave everything on the pitch as they resume their fast-fading bid for Premier League survival.The Canaries went into the international break on the end of an agonising stoppage-time defeat to rivals Leeds at Elland Road, where they had equalised in the closing moments.It was a sixth straight league defeat for Smith’s men, who sit eight points from safety having played two more games than Everton and with a far worse goal difference.While Smith is not about to throw in the towel ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton, who are also...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 23 HOURS AGO