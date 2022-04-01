ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ben Tozer: Wrexham's Hollywood owners 'genuinely passionate and interested’

BBC
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWrexham club captain Ben Tozer says it is an "exciting time" to be involved with...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Watch: Centenary Shield - England U18 boys v Scotland U18 boys

The Centenary Shield was first contested in 1973 and is a competitive international competition between under-18 schoolboys. England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland all play each other in a round-robin format and the team with the most points at the end of the tournament will win the trophy.
SPORTS
The Independent

Dean Smith urges Norwich players to fight for Premier League survival

Norwich head coach Dean Smith has challenged his players to leave everything on the pitch as they resume their fast-fading bid for Premier League survival.The Canaries went into the international break on the end of an agonising stoppage-time defeat to rivals Leeds at Elland Road, where they had equalised in the closing moments.It was a sixth straight league defeat for Smith’s men, who sit eight points from safety having played two more games than Everton and with a far worse goal difference.While Smith is not about to throw in the towel ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton, who are also...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Elite League: Belfast Giants hero Shields honoured before 5-1 win over Glasgow

Belfast Giants all-time leading scorer Colin Shields had his number 19 shirt retired by the organisation before Friday night's 5-1 Elite League victory over the Glasgow Clan. It's the highest honour a player can receive from a club and salutes the service Shields gave to the Giants on and off the ice during a stellar eleven seasons.
SPORTS
Shropshire Star

Tyrese Fornah always saw quality in Shrewsbury squad

Shrewsbury loan star Tyrese Fornah admits he saw quality in the side he joined in January – despite a winless run. The 22-year-old Nottingham Forest prospect has earned rave reviews for recent displays in Town colours. Fornah had to wait more than a month from his debut for the...
SOCCER
The Independent

TikTok star Maia Knight releases ‘scotch and vodka’ merchandise

TikTok star Maia Knight has released her first range of merchandise including apparel, a tote bag and phone cases.Knight’s TikTok account has recently been verified by the platform and she has over 8.1m followers who watch her daily videos as she raises her one-year-old twin daughters, Scout and Violet.Fans of the twins have taken to giving them nicknames, such as “Scotch and Vodka”, “Silence and Violence”, “Salt and Vinegar” and “Saturn and Venus”, which features on some of the merchandise.The limited-edition merchandise is available worldwide, and includes shirts for £24, jumpers from £31, a tote bag for £22, phone cases...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
BBC

FA Vase: Newport Pagnell Town set sights on trip to Wembley

To many people around the country, the name Newport Pagnell just means a junction on the M1. But if the local football team can beat Hamworthy United on Saturday, their supporters will be using that same junction for an unforgettable trip to Wembley for the FA Vase final. A sell-out...
SOCCER
BBC

Willis Halaholo: Wales and Cardiff centre to miss the rest of season

Wales and Cardiff centre Willis Halaholo will miss the rest of the season after suffering a hamstring injury. Cardiff boss Dai Young said the 31-year-old suffered a bump in their victory over Glasgow Warriors last weekend. But the region has now confirmed he will be out for up to 12...
RUGBY
BBC

Relive Huddersfield's win at Hull as it happened

That's as far as we go here this evening. It was a great start to the weekend for Huddersfield, who beat Hull City to go back up to third in the Championship. They'll no doubt have a keen eye on the first bit of action in the second tier tomorrow, as play-off chasing Nottingham Forest visit Blackpool at 12:30 BST.
SOCCER
BBC

Cymru Premier round-up: Saints and Nomads win

Caernarfon Town 0-3 The New Saints: Louis Robles scored twice as champions The New Saints bounced back after suffering a first home league defeat of the season against Newtown by winning 3-0 at The Oval. Robles put Saints ahead on 56 minutes with his first goal of the season. Ryan Astles doubled the visitors' advance with Robles getting his second two minutes later.
SOCCER
BBC

International Challenge Match: Wales C 4-0 England C

Wales C secured an impressive win over England C thanks to four first half goals in Caernarfon. England started well but Will Evans gave the hosts a 10th minute lead with a fierce effort across the face of goal which beat Scott Loach. Aeron Edwards capitalised on a mistake to...
WORLD

