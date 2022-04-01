ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Menomonee Falls, WI

With future of Kohl’s in question, Menomonee Falls watches closely

By Ryan Burk
mynews13.com
 11 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMENOMONEE FALLS, Wis.— The future of Menomonee Falls-based Kohl’s, now the country’s largest department store chain, remains uncertain after the company’s current board advised shareholders to reject an activist investor’s bid to try and take over. It comes as the company continues to weigh various offers to sell the...

www.mynews13.com

104.5 KDAT

Huge Retailer Plans To Hire 50,000 Employees

One of the biggest companies in the country has plans to have mass hiring over the next few months. The United States has been experiencing a major labor shortage over the past few months. As of September of last year, there were 10 million job openings and approximately 8 million...
Reuters

Hudson's Bay bidding for Kohl's - source

March 16 (Reuters) - Canadian department store chain Hudson's Bay Co is bidding for American peer Kohl's Corp (KSS.N), a source familiar with the matter told Reuters. Shares of the U.S. retailer, which is facing pressure from activist investors to sell itself, rose as much as 17% to $62.98, valuing the company at about $8.76 billion.
Fortune

As of next month, there will be just 3 Kmarts left in the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Kmart’s famous blue light is getting really, really dim. The once omnipresent retailer will see its number of U.S. locations drop to three next month, with...
Axios Des Moines

Hy-Vee announces layoffs as company phases "COVID projects"

Hy-Vee laid off an undisclosed number of employees earlier this week as the company transitions into a "post-COVID world," officials told Axios on Wednesday.Driving the news: Additional positions were hired for "COVID-related projects" that are no longer needed, said Tina Potthoff, vice president of communications for Hy-Vee.The majority of the people who were terminated were offered jobs in the grocery stores, she said. But those positions and wages may have differed from their initial job.Between the lines: Potthoff declined to share what departments were reduced, but one former employee who posted on LinkedIn about their termination Wednesday came from a corporate position.Employees who reported layoffs to KCCI were in corporate and technology roles, according to the TV station.Of note: Separate from the layoffs, Hy-Vee is also reducing the number of stores that offer Aisles Online services, like curbside pickup.The change comes as the company faces a worker shortage in its retail stores.Hit reply: Were you or someone you know recently laid off by Hy-Vee? Email us at desmoines@axios.com and share your story.
TheStreet

Walmart Stops Selling Tobacco in Some Stores

The company is beginning to pull back from a heavily criticized part of the market. Mega retailer Walmart will stop selling tobacco products in some stores, new reports said Monday, as the company begins to pull back from a heavily criticized part of the market. Walmart will now stop sales...
NJ.com

Walmart is ending cigarette sales in some stores

Walmart, one of the nation’s most popular retailers, has decided to stop selling cigarettes and other tobacco products in some of its stores. The big-box chain is removing cigarettes from certain locations in at least Arkansas, California, Florida and New Mexico, according to the Wall Street Journal. Walmart did...
Hot 104.7

Why did the Sioux Falls Charlie's Pizza close?

The National Minimum Drinking Age Act was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Reagan in 1984. The legal drinking age in South Dakota went up to 21 and Charlie's (which was serving low-alcohol beer to 19 and 20-year-olds) saw their business decline. Chuck Rezac, also grew up...
Sourcing Journal

Spec Talk: Saks/Kohl’s,Ted Baker/Sycamore, Burberry/Future?

Click here to read the full article. Hudson’s Bay may have good reasons to snatch up Kohl’s, while Sycamore said it might throw its hat in the ring for Ted Baker. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing Journal'Multiple' Kohl's Contenders Could Sweeten the PotKohl's List of Suitors Growing Longer by the DaySupreme and Burberry Team for Denim and MoreBest of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
Greater Milwaukee Today

Kohl’s donates $100,000 for Falls Village Park splash pad

MENOMONEE FALLS — Kohl’s announced this week that it is donating $100,000 to the Village Park Project, which will bring a new splash pad to Menomonee Falls. The splash pad, part of Village Park’s Phase II redesign, will feature fountains and LED lights. Phase I featured a recently completed amphitheater, plaza and lawn.
BUCKSCO.Today

Activist Investor Questions Kohl’s About Its Area Real Estate Portfolio, Including Bucks County Stores

Activist investment firm Macellum Capital Management, a shareholder of Kohl’s, is raising questions about the department-store chain’s real estate portfolio, including its properties in Montgomery County, writes Ashley Fahey for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Jonathan Duskin, CEO of the investment firm that is currently locked in a battle...
Fox11online.com

Green Bay property's future in question after Georgia-Pacific closes mill

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- One question resulting from Georgia-Pacific's plan to close its Day Street Mill is what will happen to the property?. "Whenever a facility moves down there’s of course different process that we go through," G-P spokesman Mike Kawleski said. "That’s from discontinuing product lines out of the facility to shutting down and dispersing equipment.
GREEN BAY, WI

