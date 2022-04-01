Group Aims To Improve Economic, Racial Equity With Voter Registration Drive

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A day after a federal judge struck down several parts of a controversial Florida voting law, the focus is shifting to those who are working to get people out to vote.

“It is challenging a lot of people don’t think that their vote matters, they feel like in communities like this one in Black and Brown communities across the state that things don’t change,” Andrea Cristina Mercado, Florida Rising Together Executive Director told CBS 4.

The group aims to improve economic and racial equity, part of which is giving people a voice in their local election, that’s why the group sends canvassers to register new voters.

In Judge Mark Walker’s decision he ordered that officials no longer limit the use of drop boxes that aren’t manned 24/7, he also ended the no-solicitation zone around polling sites and a requirement that third party groups warn people that their application may not be turned in on time. All that in some instances limited what canvassers with Florida Rising Together could do.

“People waiting in long lines especially the elderly people waiting out there in the rain sometimes its sunny they’re waiting 2-3 hours and try to vote and we can’t even get them a bottle of water that’s not fair,” Michelle Davis, a canvasser said.

Supporters argued SB 90 was needed for election integrity.

“We did wonderful bill signing for this great elections bill,” Governor Ron DeSantis said at a recent news conference.

Mercado disagrees.

“I think Judge Walker’s decision responded with 20 years of voting policy that says it wasn’t intended to be discriminatory but when you look at the results it has been discriminatory.”

After a small celebration this morning, canvassers went back to work.

“I think this ruling shows that in a place like Florida we can prevail, so we are feeling hopeful and optimistic that the future looks bright for our democracy,” Mercado added.