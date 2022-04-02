ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Will Smith resigns from Academy over Chris Rock slap at Oscars

By Kevin E G Perry
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4son_0ex2VAZu00

Will Smith has resigned from the Oscars Academy following an incident during which he slapped comedian Chris Rock .

The actor had been facing disciplinary action such as possible expulsion or suspension from the Academy.

Instead, he has chosen to resign. In a statement, Smith called his actions “shocking, painful and inexcusable” and said he will accept any “further consequences” the Academy may still decide on.

“The list of those I have hurt is long and includes Chris, his family, many of my dear friends and loved ones, all those in attendance, and global audiences at home,” Smith’s statement continued.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work. I am heartbroken.”

Smith added: “I want to put the focus back on those who deserve attention for their achievements and allow the Academy to get back to the incredible work it does to support creativity and artistry in film.”

His statement concluded: “Change takes time and I am committed to doing the work to ensure that I never again allow violence to overtake reason.”

Smith’s resignation comes after the actor walked on stage during the Oscars and struck Rock after the comedian made a joke about Smith’s wife and fellow actor, Jada Pinkett Smith .

“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2 , can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.

Pinkett Smith – who announced last year that she shaved her head after struggling with alopecia – could be seen in the audience together with her husband, rolling her eyes at the joke .

After Rock’s comment, Smith stood up and proceeded to walk towards the stage.

“Uh oh...” Rock was heard uttering. Smith then proceeded to hit Rock and then walk off stage back to his seat.

“Will Smith just smacked the s*** out of me,” said Rock, looking visibly shocked at the moment .

Smith was then heard yelling: “Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth,” to which Rock replied: “Wow ... dude. It was a GI Jane joke.”

“Keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth,” Smith yelled again. “I’m going to...” replied the comedian, who appeared flustered at the interaction.

“That was the greatest night in the history of television,” Rock said, before going on to present the award for Best Documentary.

Comments / 4

Check out more stories from
The Independent
The Independent

584K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
HollywoodLife

Will Smith’s Mom Reveals The Advice She Gave Him After Oscars Drama: ‘I’ve Never Seen Him Do That’

One day after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars, his 85-year-old mother, Carolyn, opened up about how surprised she was by the incident. Will Smith’s mom, Carolyn, 85, opened up to a local Philadelphia news station about her son slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27. “He is a very even, people person,” Carolyn admitted to ABC6. “That’s the first time I’ve ever seen him go off. The first time in his lifetime. It did [surprise me]. I’ve never seen him do that.”
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Chris Rock has been mocking Jada Pinkett Smith for 25 years

The Daily Beast has unearthed a clip from an October 1997 episode of HBO's The Chris Rock Show -- two months after G.I. Jane was released and two months before Will Smith married Jada Pinkett -- in which he made a joke at her expense while discussing the Million Women March. “You know, at the Million Women March, there were moving speeches from people like Maxine Waters, Winnie Mandela, and here are some inspirational words from the lovely Jada Pinkett," Rock joked. Rock proceeds to cut to a clip of a young Jada Pinkett at the march, with a fake Jada yelling “Burn motherf*cker, burn!” So Rock's joke at Sunday's Oscars wasn't the first or second time he mocked her. As previously pointed out, he roasted her in his 2016 Oscars monologue.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Actor#The Oscars Academy
Deadline

Denzel Washington On Will Smith Oscars Slap: “Who Are We To Condemn?”

Click here to read the full article. Denzel Washington was one of the first people to talk with Will Smith after his Oscars slap and before his Best Actor award. On Saturday, Washington made his initial public comments on the incident, appearing with Pastor T.D. Jakes at a Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. Although he was short on specifics, he did reveal his general philosophy on Smith’s actions. “There’s a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong,” Washington said. “The devil goes, ‘Oh, no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Tony Rock Blasts Will Smith On Stage For Slapping His Brother At Oscars

Following Will Smith’s public apology and responses from Jada Pinkett Smith and his mother, Chris Rock’s brother Tony Rock is saying his piece regarding the Oscars slap fiasco between Chris and Will. On Friday (April 1), a video began circulating of Tony Rock’s latest stand-up show. During the...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

“Cancel Culture Encapsulated” Is How Bill Maher Describes Will Smith’s Oscar Night Reaction

Click here to read the full article. “It was not a good look for Will,” said Bill Maher today of Will Smith’s reaction to Chris Rock’s joke at the Oscars. “I could make a case that we’ve all be under a lot of pressure and a lot of emotion — and I understand a lot of emotion running through him, but that was just out of line and it re-enforced the idea that jokes are the enemy.” Will Smith-Chris Rock Incident Will Take “Weeks” To Investigate, Says Academy The Real Time host was speaking with TMZ. “It was sort of like cancel culture encapsulated,”...
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Miley Cyrus Cancels Grammys Party Performance Due to COVID-19

Watch: Miley Cyrus Speaks Out After Emergency Landing. Miley Cyrus is sitting out Grammys weekend after she tested positive for COVID-19. The "Midnight Sky" singer broke the news on Twitter on April 1. "Traveling around the world, playin for a 100,000 people a night & meeting hundreds of fans a...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Netflix is allegedly backing out of a Will Smith project after the Oscars Slap

Netflix has reportedly put a Will Smith project on the back burner in light of the actor slapping Chris Rock at this year’s Oscars. Even if you didn’t watch the Oscars this year, you know exactly what happened there – Will Smith slapped Chris Rock following the latter’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. Amidst the controversy following the incident, Netflix has decided to put a Will Smith project on the back burner.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Independent

584K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy