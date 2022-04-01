County Approves Cannabis Ordinance

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora City Council will vote on the final approval of a city camping ban during Monday night’s regular council meeting. The ban passed the first vote earlier this month with a tie-breaking vote from Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman. (credit: CBS) Coffman has been trying to pass the ban for months, saying encampments are a threat to public health and safety. The ban reduces the notice requirement before an abatement can occur from 7 days to 72 hours. He also put forward companion legislation that requires the city to come up with designated areas that will provide alternative shelter. According to the city, there are currently 130 to 150 shelter beds available on any given night. In 2021, the city reported there were 594 sheltered individuals experiencing homelessness. Coffman says the ban isn’t meant to criminalize homelessness, but many opponents still feel sweeps are punishment for being unhoused.

AURORA, CO ・ 19 DAYS AGO