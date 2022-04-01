ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Arriba County, NM

County Approves Cannabis Ordinance

By William Coburn SUN Staff Writer
Rio Grande Sun
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRio Arriba County Commissioners voted to approve a cannabis ordinance Tuesday. Retail cannabis sales becomes legal Friday in New Mexico. Planning and Zoning Director Russel Naranjo said that the state law gave individual municipalities the ability to regulate where you can grow and sell cannabis. “The goal was to...

