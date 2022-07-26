Experts Say You Should Stop Buying This Hairspray ASAP If You Struggle With Thinning Hair

This post has been updated since its original publish date: April 1, 2022

As you age, your body goes through many changes, and your hair is no exception. While there can be the more obvious change of color, there are others you may encounter, especially in texture and thickness . “You also can expect to see and feel thinning, dryness, dullness, a coarser texture, a loss in volume and excessive breakage,” says hairstylist Sharon Dorram of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger , “You may even undergo some hair loss. There is a delicate balance of hormones that impact a healthy scalp and hair growth, and as we age, hormonal shifts can wreak havoc on strands.”

Hair Expert Tip: Avoid Ethanol As An Ingredient

One thing that can play a role in the look and feel of your hair is what you put in it—you may be tempted to use lots of products to get a certain look or effect, but using the wrong types of products could be bad for the longevity of your hair, especially as you age. One that you should pay special attention to is hairspray. “While hairspray is great for maintaining styles and amplifying volume, some ingredients in hair sprays may be doing more harm than good on aging hair.” Dorram explains.



You should always read ingredient labels closely when purchasing new hair products—one ingredient Dorram says you should watch out for is ethanol. “Ethanol strips hair of much-needed natural oils and over time will make the hair cuticle dry and brittle, leading to frizz and breakage,” She says. Besides this, it can also irritate your scalp, which is particularly threatening to aging hair. Breakage and irritation are already a risk for your hair as you age, but if you are already experiencing these things, it’s especially important to avoid hairspray containing ethanol.

What To Use Instead

So what can you use instead? One of Dorram’s recommendations when it comes to hairspray is to opt for a hairspray that contains cetyl or stearyl alcohol as these are more hydrating. Another product she recommends for aging hair is Virtue Labs Flourish Shampoo for Thinning Hair. “It cleanses any build-up and debris from strands and follicles, allowing healthy hair growth. Since it is filled with clean, plant-based ingredients, it doesn’t irritate the scalp and leaves hair hydrated and shiny.”



It can feel overwhelming to hear about all the ingredients and products that could be threatening to us. Keeping track of all the problematic products and ingredients with side effects is impossible, so you should focus on the basics. Simply being vigilant and keeping in mind your immediate conditions that are a priority for you. If you have aging hair, watching out for products that have drying properties is especially important, as dryness and breakage are already a risk for you. Focus on working in products that emphasize hydration, like the shampoo Dorran mentioned, to protect your hair from any extra damage you don’t need.