ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Experts Say You Should Stop Buying This Hairspray ASAP If You Struggle With Thinning Hair

By Olivia Avitt
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uHFNO_0ex2R3cu00

This post has been updated since its original publish date: April 1, 2022

As you age, your body goes through many changes, and your hair is no exception. While there can be the more obvious change of color, there are others you may encounter, especially in texture and thickness . “You also can expect to see and feel thinning, dryness, dullness, a coarser texture, a loss in volume and excessive breakage,” says hairstylist Sharon Dorram of Sharon Dorram Color at Sally Hershberger , “You may even undergo some hair loss. There is a delicate balance of hormones that impact a healthy scalp and hair growth, and as we age, hormonal shifts can wreak havoc on strands.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46LT01_0ex2R3cu00

Hair Expert Tip: Avoid Ethanol As An Ingredient

One thing that can play a role in the look and feel of your hair is what you put in it—you may be tempted to use lots of products to get a certain look or effect, but using the wrong types of products could be bad for the longevity of your hair, especially as you age. One that you should pay special attention to is hairspray. “While hairspray is great for maintaining styles and amplifying volume, some ingredients in hair sprays may be doing more harm than good on aging hair.” Dorram explains.


You should always read ingredient labels closely when purchasing new hair products—one ingredient Dorram says you should watch out for is ethanol. “Ethanol strips hair of much-needed natural oils and over time will make the hair cuticle dry and brittle, leading to frizz and breakage,” She says. Besides this, it can also irritate your scalp, which is particularly threatening to aging hair. Breakage and irritation are already a risk for your hair as you age, but if you are already experiencing these things, it’s especially important to avoid hairspray containing ethanol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrRpE_0ex2R3cu00

What To Use Instead

So what can you use instead? One of Dorram’s recommendations when it comes to hairspray is to opt for a hairspray that contains cetyl or stearyl alcohol as these are more hydrating. Another product she recommends for aging hair is Virtue Labs Flourish Shampoo for Thinning Hair. “It cleanses any build-up and debris from strands and follicles, allowing healthy hair growth. Since it is filled with clean, plant-based ingredients, it doesn’t irritate the scalp and leaves hair hydrated and shiny.”


It can feel overwhelming to hear about all the ingredients and products that could be threatening to us. Keeping track of all the problematic products and ingredients with side effects is impossible, so you should focus on the basics. Simply being vigilant and keeping in mind your immediate conditions that are a priority for you. If you have aging hair, watching out for products that have drying properties is especially important, as dryness and breakage are already a risk for you. Focus on working in products that emphasize hydration, like the shampoo Dorran mentioned, to protect your hair from any extra damage you don’t need.

Comments / 1

Related
shefinds

The One Vitamin Doctors Say You Should Take Every Morning Over 50 Because It Helps Sagging Skin ‘Snap Back’

As we age, our bodies go through a number of changes; we may experience thinning hair, dark spots on our complexion, and dry skin. A loss of skin elasticity is one more unfortunate result of aging that most people will experience at some point as they get older. However, there are luckily a few ways to keep your skin as tight as possible and even reverse sagging—and that includes nourishing your body with all the nutrients your skin loves with the right supplements.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Hair Stylists Agree: These 3 Short Hairstyles Add Years To Your Look

While there are plenty of summer styles to try that can give a youthful and radiant look, there are others that experts recommend avoiding when making your next salon appointment. The best anti-aging hairstyles frame your face and highlight your best features, such as your eyes, cheekbones, jawline, etc. Others, that might overpower your bone structure or draw more attention to wrinkles, can often be shorter cuts. With that said, we checked in with professional hair stylists and hair experts for 3 hairstyles to avoid over 40 this summer and why. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dani Everson, professional hair stylist and owner of Clementine’s Salon and Ghanima Abdullah, hair expert and cosmetologist at The Right Hairstyles.
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Products#Hair Breakage#Natural Hair#Good Hair#Sharon Dorram Color
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
shefinds

Stylists Say These Are The Best Haircuts To Boost Volume Over 40

It’s time to put an end to flat hair! Whether you’re dealing with hair loss or simply have naturally fine strands, there’s a solution in sight: it all comes down to choosing the right haircut and styling it properly to give it the boost it needs. Luckily, there are tons of great options out there to add some umph to the mix and take years off of your face all at the same time—including a few variations of one classic style.
HAIR CARE
shefinds

The Deodorants You Should Stop Buying From The Drugstore, According To Experts

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 10/04/2018. It can be hard to believe that something as simple as a deodorant can be harmful to your health, but more and more research has come out about the risk of this common, everyday product. If you aren’t already aware, many of the ingredients in your deodorant have been linked to health concerns like skin irritation, allergies, and even more severe ones like cancer. The chemical ingredients in these products may make you smell good, but that can come at a very big cost.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The One Processed Meat You Have To Stop Buying ASAP

This post has been updated since it was originally published on February 6, 2022. Did you know that heart disease is the leading cause of death for men and women, according to the CDC? Heart related health issues are unfortunately very common in the United States. While things like genetics and certain medications can make them worse, or even be the source, it can be exacerbated by things like your diet and lifestyle. One way to invest in your heart health is to eat a balanced, healthy diet, and know what foods you should avoid or cut back on. One thing that is especially problematic for heart health is processed foods. Most processed foods have excessive amounts of sugar added in the process of being made, and high sugar diets have been shown to be direct links to increased risk of heart disease. But are there some that are worse than others?
HEALTH
shefinds

Why Cardiologists Say You Should Never Buy This One Type Of Meat

When it comes to heart health and avoiding disease, maintaining the right diet is essential. While there are tons of delicious, antioxidant-packed ingredients doctors recommend eating regularly to keep your heart in tip-top shape, there are also many foods that can worsen the risk of heart disease by raising your cholesterol and clogging your arteries—including one popular type of meat.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
169K+
Followers
4K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy