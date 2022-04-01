ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Taylor Hawkins’ Classic Rock Influences: In His Own Words

By Corey Irwin
Classic Rock Q107
Classic Rock Q107
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Even as he became a superstar member of a famous rock band, late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins remained a passionate fan of the groups that came before him. Never modest when discussing his influences, the drummer regularly heaped praise on Rush, Genesis and the Police - bands that just happened...

q1077.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

Legendary Rock Band Calls It Quits From The Stage

A few years ago (and I think it was here in Charlotte), I became painfully aware that Phil Collins was having some serious health issues. It wasn’t so much that he fell on stage (I think Luke Bryan falls on stage here in Charlotte every time he plays PNC <g>) as much as it was that it took a crew to get him back in a chair. Phil Collins is a rock music legend-both as a solo performer and the lead singer (since 1975) for the rock group, “Genesis.” Phil Collins is 70. Where once stood a man with boundless energy now sits one with severe nerve damage from multiple back surgeries who is incapable of holding drumsticks-much less playing the drums (he was a renown, brilliant drummer). The Pandemic delayed Genesis’ “The Last Domino?” tour, but it finally wrapped up last weekend at London’s O2 Arena. During the show, Phil, from his chair center stage made this announcement.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Us Weekly

Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins Had 10 Substances in His System Before His Death, Officials Say

Amid the investigation into Taylor Hawkins’ death, Colombian authorities found that the late Foo Fighters drummer had 10 drugs in his system. Per a translation of a statement from the country’s General of the Nation in Fiscalía on Saturday, March 26, a preliminary toxicology test revealed the presence of different substances. The report found that Hawkins allegedly […]
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Guitar World Magazine

Watch Van Halen close out a 1986 show with a rabble-rousing cover of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll

Back in 1986, during their triumphant first tour with then-new frontman, Sammy Hagar, Van Halen had more than enough original material to fill a setlist many times over. Never (as evidenced by the Van Halen, Van Halen II and Diver Down albums) averse to a cover though, Van Halen frequently closed the shows on their 1986 jaunt – undertaken in support of that year's 5150 album – with a spirited rendition of Led Zeppelin's Rock and Roll.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson Remember Taylor Hawkins: ‘A True Artist to His Very Core’

Click here to read the full article. Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson remembered Taylor Hawkins in a pair of poignant social media posts Saturday, hours after the Foo Fighters drummer’s death at the age of 50. Hawkins and Dave Grohl together delivered the induction speech when the prog-rock legends were welcomed into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013, and the Foo Fighters duo then performed “2112” alongside Rush during the Rock Hall ceremony. “We are so very shocked and saddened to hear the devastating news of the sudden passing of our musical brother Taylor Hawkins,” Lee and Lifeson...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Perry Farrell
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Roger Taylor
Person
Gene Krupa
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Stewart Copeland
Person
Neil Peart
Person
Phil Collins
Person
Jimmy Chamberlin
NME

Rush pay tribute to their “musical brother” Taylor Hawkins

Rush members Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson have paid tribute to their “musical brother” Taylor Hawkins in a new post. The Foo Fighters drummer died on Friday night (March 25) at the age of 50. The band announced the news in a statement on social media; no cause of death was given.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
NBC News

Taylor Hawkins, longtime Foo Fighters drummer, dies at 50

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins has died, the rock band announced Friday. He was 50. The band, founded by lead singer Dave Grohl, said in a tweet that they were devastated by Hawkins’ untimely death. “His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever,”...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Classic Rock#Rock Band#Chevy Metal
The Independent

Robert Plant reflects on Led Zeppelin’s rock’n’roll excess: ‘A lot of it is incredible exaggeration’

Robert Plant has opened up about the legendary excess of Led Zeppelin. The frontman of the rock band shared his thoughts on the latest episode of Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs.When asked to reflect on the group’s reputation for “unbridled rock’n’roll hedonism” he answered honestly that it was “very tough to be a part of”.“The intensity and the momentum of what we were experiencing, and the lack of structure, was very difficult,” Plant said. He explained that the media’s portrayal of their lifestyle was so far removed from the reality of the situation that the best thing to do...
MUSIC
Shropshire Star

Queen drummer Roger Taylor dedicates OBE to Taylor Hawkins

The musician said he and his family had been ‘devastated’ by the recent death of the Foo Fighters star. Queen’s Roger Taylor has dedicated his OBE to the late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, describing him as “sunshine in human form”. The 72-year-old, who Hawkins...
MUSIC
Noisecreep

Hear Ronnie James Dio Sing ‘War Pigs’ Seven Years Before Joining Black Sabbath

You've probably heard a version of Ronnie James Dio singing "War Pigs" with Black Sabbath before, but what about the version from his early band Elf all the way back in 1972?. Yes, such a thing does exist and, for the sake of revisionist history, it offers a brilliant glimpse into just how fit Dio, who would go on to link up with Ritchie Blackmore in Rainbow before his first Sabbath stint, was to front the godfathers of heavy metal in the early '80s.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
963
Followers
5K+
Post
189K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy