At this stage in her life, actor Ashley Tisdale doesn't feel the need to rush her beauty rituals. "One of the things I've learned is that when I go to my dermatologist or get a facial, they really take the time to wash your face…It's so important to really take the time," she says as she massages a Joanna Vargas cleanser into her skin, followed by an exfoliating pad to combat a rogue breakout.

CELEBRITIES ・ 16 DAYS AGO